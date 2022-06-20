Wasteful Cork hurlers never quite recover from conceding early goal to Galway in quarter-final

Cork's Robert Downey is tackled by Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC Quarter-final at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND SHC QUARTER-FINAL

Galway 2-19

Cork 1-21

Cork’s quest for an All-Ireland title goes on for another year after the Leesiders failed to see off Leinster finalists Galway in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

On a near perfect day for hurling, the Rebels threw everything they had at their opponents but on a day when Cork always trailed, missed chances would ultimately cost them their place in the semi-final.

Kieran Kingston chose to again leave Patrick Horgan on the bench, a decision that while understandable and acceptable to many, would ultimately backfire as Cork failed to deliver much in the way of placed ball efforts in the opening 35 minutes.

There was a time when the feeling was the most dangerous time to concede a goal was just after you conceded, but if the 2022 Championship has taught us anything it is that the time to be on your guard is right from the throw-in. Cork’s Patrick Collins found that out to his dismay as a long-range speculative effort from Galway defender Jack Grealish sneaked past Collins with just 16 seconds on the clock – a terrible start for the Rebels and for Collins himself.

Alan Connolly had a chance to level things – still inside 60 seconds – but his shot was saved comfortably – Cathal Mannion going up the pitch to make it an early four point advantage for the Tribesmen.

Shane Kingston finally got Cork off the mark on six minutes but three early wides from Cork attackers kept the Rebels three down and Galway’s defensive set comfortably holding their opponents inside the opening 10 minutes.

Robbie O’Flynn almost levelled things up on 11 minutes but again Eanna Murphy was up to the challenge, saving well to his right.

Mark Coleman made up for his earlier wide with a pointed free soon after – Cork making the chances and despite missing the target five times in 10 minutes the men in white were well in touch.

Conor Lehane cut the gap to the minimum soon after but a free from Conor Cooney put Galway two up again, ending what was a 15 minute spell without a score for the Leinster championship side.

A minute later a mistake from Sean O’Donoghue left Conor Whelan in on goal and the Galway man made no mistake – two goals, two mistakes, Cork were the architects of their own demise.

Cork went from being on top to struggling in less than 60 seconds but a monster effort from Damien Cahalane raised the spirits but Cork’s seventh wide kept the Munster side four behind as the game passed 20 minutes.

Galway were no great shakes when it came to hitting the target either as they had four gettable misses in the same period.

Darragh Fitzgibbon was next to trouble the Galway goal but he too found Murphy an immovable obstacle – three good saves from the Galway net minder – Cork still hunting a major – Lehane missed the resulting 65.

A free from Coleman cancelled out a point from Ronan Glennon before a huge effort from Robbie O’Flynn had the game down to one score – the Cork roar beginning to be heard in Semple.

Whelan, Diarmuid Burke and Joseph Cooney showed that Galway were beginning to find their feet too as Seamus Harnedy racked up Cork’s 11 wide of the half (12 in the half) - Kingston managed to cut the gap to five with a free on the stroke of half time – signalling the end of a poor 35 minutes for Cork. 2-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston went to the well at half time and brought in Patrick Horgan for misfiring Lehane but both sides continues to miss the target – 20 wides between them three minutes into the half however all that would be forgotten about moments later as the manager’s son found the net for Cork – game on – Cork down by just two.

David Burke hit back for the Connaught men with a quick point and a 65 from Cooney and a classy point from Whelan minimised the damage of Kingston’s goal.

Darragh Fitzgibbon landed a perfect brace in response but a soft free at the other end had Cooney on target again – the game definitely up a notch or two – O’Flynn again on target with a brilliant point from distance.

Brian Concannon and Luke Meade traded scores with Cork captain Coleman landing a Hawk-eye assisted sideline – the technology called into action again seconds later to help Cathal Mannion’s effort get registered on the board.

Cork upped the ante in the following few minutes with Horgan notching up his first point on 53 – his second a minute later before O’Flynn got his third – the gap down to one and Galway beginning the creak.

Henry Shefflin’s charges were not going to bow out that easily and a trio of great scores again had them up by four – the game edging to the final 10 minutes.

Horgan and Alan Cadogan bagged scores for the Leesiders – Mannion hit back with a point for Galway – a huge shoulder on Seamus Harnedy - some wonderful defending by Galway – and a ‘65’ by Horgan - the game was being played at a savage pace.

Plenty possession and a pair of points from Cadogan had the game back to two in injury time – down to one when Fitzgibbon struck in 75th but ultimately the side that trailed from the first few seconds failed to get the game back to parity.

Galway march on, Cork will rue the performance on the day.

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish 1-0, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; David Burke 0-2, R Glennon 0-1; T Monaghan, C Cooney 0-4 (2f, 1 ‘65’), J Cooney 0-2; C Whelan 1-2, C Fahy, C Mannion 0-4. Subs: B Concannon 0-1 for C Fahy (30); J Flynn 0-1 for G McInerney (inj 34); J Coen 0-1 for R Glennon (45); E Niland for David Burke (69); G Lee for T Monaghan 0-1 (75).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane 0-1, S O’Donoghue; R Downey, C Joyce, M Coleman 0-3 (2f, 1 s/l); D Fitzgibbon 0-3, L Meade 0-1; R O’Flynn 0-3, S Harnedy, S Kingston 1-2 (1f); T O’Mahony, A Connolly, C Lehane 0-1f. Subs: P Horgan 0-4 (2f, 1 ‘65’) for C Lehane (h-t); J O’Connor for A Connolly (47); G Millerick for R Downey (51); A Cadogan 0-3 for T O’Mahony (58); T O’Connell for S Harnedy (67).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).