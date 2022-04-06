Victory is routine for Rebels in minor opener against Kingdom

The Cork minor hurlers saw off Kerry under the lights in Austin Stack Park on Tuesday evening Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

MUNSTER MHC GROUP 2, ROUND 1

Kerry 0-11

Cork 3-25

It was pretty much what was expected before hand, a comfortable win for the Rebels on their trip across the border to face the Kingdom in Austin Stack Park.

Nevertheless Paudie Murray’s men distinguished themselves with some fine play, some even better points and a trio of well-taken goals.

That they could have won by more – they turned quite profligate in the second half – might be the slightest of concerns for the management team, but it’s worth noting that wind in Stack Park can be swirling and tricky, particularly into the Horan’s end.

Cork seemed to have the edge in the physical stakes by and large, and certainly looked that touch sharper, but underdogs Kerry still played the game with intent and ambition against the pre-game favourites.

The Kingdom did well enough in the first half for long stretches. Eventually Cork’s superiority began to tell, however, with players like Daniel Murnane – a solid presence at centre-back – and Ben Walsh at midfield driving the Rebels on.

Cork got up and running in the second minute through the impressive Ross O’Sullivan and, while Kerry struck back straight away through Brian O’Connor, Cork soon had the ball in the back of Tomás Godley’s net.

To be fair to the Kilmoyley man he managed to get some purchase on Ben Walsh’s effort, but the Killeagh man’s shot was too well struck to be stopped. Five minutes gone, Cork 1-1 to 0-1 clear.

From there they didn’t really have a backwards glance even if it took them a while to fully shake off the Kingdom. Kerry’s best player in the first half, Luke Rochford, responded nearly straight away and by the eleventh minute Kerry had the gap down to just two following another effort from the Ballyduff midfielder – 0-4 to 1-3.

Cork, however, were just warming up and with three on-the-trot from James Murray, Eoin O’Mahony and Ross O’Sullivan (a ‘65) unlined their potential to lead by five.

The Rebels went on to outscore their hosts by six points to two to the end of the half for a nine-point half-time lead, 0-6 to 1-12.

With the breeze at the Rebels’ back for the second into the Horans’ end it was looking as though this one was in the bag for Paudie Murray’s charges.

Kerry did start the second half quite well with a point from Jack Enright. Soon enough though Cork underlined their superiority first with points from Adam O’Sullivan and Ross O’Sullivan (a free), and then a peach of a goal from Timmy Wilk who shot home confidently following a pass from Ross O’Sullivan.

Cork pushed on from there and, being honest, probably could have and should have won by more, the Kingdom saved by Rebel waste in front of the sticks. Having pucked four first half wides, Cork hit an additional ten in the second half.

Even with that they continued to stretch their lead throughout the second half with just the odd interruption to their flow from Killian Boyle frees – before he got injured – and one from Seán McElligott.

Daniel Murnane continued his fine form in the second half, following a switch to midfield, to deliver another three from play.

With ten minutes to play it was 0-10 to 2-20, a third Rebel goal from Adam O’Sullivan – who really came to the fore in the second half – put a hat on it for Cork to run out 23-point winners.

KERRY: Tomás Godley, Raymond McGrath, Conor Nolan, Dara Nolan, Gary O’Riordan, Luke Kennelly, Kian Sheehan, Seán McElligott (0-1f), Luke Rochford (0-1), Calum O’Sullivan, Jack Enright (0-2), Liam Óg O’Connor (0-1), Killian Boyle (0-5f), Charlie Fitzgerald, Brian O’Connor (0-1) Subs: Keelan Best for K Sheehan, 20, Adam McDonagh for C Fitzgerald, 43, Darragh Corridon for K Boyle (inj), 47, Killian Quilter for J Enright, 58, Rúairí Hanfin for L Rochford (inj), 61

CORK: Daniel O’Connell, Tadhg O’Leary Hayes (0-1), James O’Brien, Eoin Guinane, Seán Ahern, Daniel Murnane (0-4), Matthew Woods, Peter O’Shea, Ben Walsh (1-0), Adam O’Sullivan (1-4), Timmy Wilk (1-1), Eoin O’Mahony (0-1), Ross O’Sullivan (0-10, 7f, 1 ‘65), James Murray (0-2), John Wigginton Barrett Subs: Conor O’Leary for B Walsh, 40, Stephen Lynman for J Wigginton Barrett, 42, Cian Buckley for M Woods, 46, Jayden Casey (0-2) for E O’Mahony, 48, Denis Cashman for E Guinane, 55

REFEREE: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)