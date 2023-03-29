Unsure of where Cork lie after up and down National Football League campaign

Midway through the second-half of last Sunday’s clash with Derry, it seemed as Cork’s league campaign was destined to finish as it began, on an extremely low note.

Following their poor showing against Meath in Round 1 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Rebels bounced back with a decisive away win over Kildare before getting within an ace of garnering another victory at Dublin’s expense.

They comfortably accounted for Limerick after that, gaining maximum points as well from their next outing – a tricky assignment against Clare in Ennis.

While they went under to Louth on the road two weeks ago, there were mitigating reasons for their failure, as they were reduced to fourteen players for much of the game and were out of luck with a raft of goal-chances on the day.

All in all, Cork had good cause to be encouraged with the way their league campaign had unfolded prior to the Derry match, and the general perception was they’d be well-equipped to put it up to the Division 2 table-toppers and reigning Ulster champions.

It wouldn’t be stretching things a whole lot, however, to suggest they looked a little out of their depth for long periods of the contest with Derry, despite having already qualified for the final, showing no lack of drive and determination as they sought to extend a winning run to seven games.

Rory Gallagher’s men looked odds-on to prevail until Cork staged a remarkable rally, which saw them erase an eight-point deficit, courtesy of a last-gasp equalising goal from Ian Maguire, in a dramatic finale.

While Cork’s commendable comeback spared their blushes to a large extent, the manner in which they were outplayed for so much of the match by a Derry side that started without a number of regulars, including such notables as Benny Heron, Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass, was a bit of an eye-opener.

In fairness, Cork didn’t have a full hand to play with either, as defender Maurice Shanley and marquee attacker Brian Hurley were both unavailable through injury

And reflecting on the league campaign in its entirety, the Cork management, headed by John Cleary, must be reasonably satisfied with developments.

They wouldn’t have been fancied to qualify for the final from the outset, with Dublin and Derry rated as the front-runners in the race to fill the top two places in the group.

That’s the way it turned out, but had Cork enjoyed the rub of the green they might well have edged out the Dubs for the second qualifying spot.

It will be recalled it took the finger-tips of Dublin custodian David O’Hanlon to deflect a Brian Hurley rasper on to the crossbar and deny Cork a prestigious victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It’s widely accepted the game against Louth is one they shouldn’t have lost, and, considering they were under immediate pressure in terms of avoiding relegation following the potentially disastrous loss to Meath, to finish in fourth place behind Derry, Dublin and Louth isn’t without merit.

It’s certainly an improvement on last season when Cork needed victories in their last two games in order to stave off relegation to Division 3. That they’re in a stronger position heading into the championship than was the case this time twelve months ago is beyond dispute.

The return of Kilshannig’s Killian Hanlon to the fold after his 2022 season was ruined by injury, the decision of Bantry stalwart Ruairí Deane to come out of self-imposed retirement, and the availability of the prodigious talent that is Clyda Rovers’ Conor Corbett, who was also on the casualty list for all of last year, are major positives in regard to Cork’s bid to make a more significant impact in the summer ahead.

Corbett underlined his promise following his introduction early in the second-half last Sunday, finishing with two points from play to his name, while Deane and especially O’Hanlon were also instrumental in turning the tide in Cork’s favour in the closing stages.

The recall of Tadgh MacCarthaigh’s clubman Brian O’Driscoll is another reason for optimism at the end of a league odyssey in which a total of 27 players saw game-time, making it clear the management aren’t lacking options ahead of a provincial quarter-final showdown with Clare.

One player surely without a worry about his selection on the starting fifteen is dynamic wing-back Matty Taylor, whose form has been one of the main highlights of a spring campaign that saw him accumulate a highly creditable 2-2 from play.

To collect any championship silverware this year is going to be a tall order for Cork, nobody should be under any illusions about that. They’ll do well on April 19 to get over a Clare side that has been on the periphery of gaining recognition among the elite in recent years under the canny stewardship of Colm Collins.

If Cork survive that test, they’ll be expected to get the job done against Limerick in the provincial semi-final, but then they’ll most likely have to face All-Ireland champions Kerry in Killarney where no team from Leeside, and many with more impressive credentials than the current standard-bearers, has prevailed against the Kingdom since 1995.

John Cleary admits that Cork are largely a work in progress at the moment, and he feels there were aspects of their play in the league that confirmed as much.

“The big negative from the league is the amount of goal-scoring chances we missed, so we’re hoping to work on that and turn it around.

“I’m convinced we have the players to do so, and maybe in a championship game against one of the top teams this year, we’ll be able to make the most of those chances and it will take us on to the next level,” he remarked following the Derry match.

Only time will how Cork are going to shape up in the weeks ahead, but it can be safely said at this juncture they won’t be looking beyond what is a potential banana-skin against Clare in their Munster championship opener.