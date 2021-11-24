Two-goal Araglin strom through to Junior C football decider

COUNTY JCFC SEMI-FINAL

Araglin 2-10

Freemount 1-4

Araglin finished strong to emerge deserving winners over Freemount in the County Junior C FC semi-final at Doneraile on Saturday.

Dean Collins opened with a third minute point for Freemount. Gradually Araglin got on terms with a Seán Motherway point. The Avondhu side did well adding points by James Kearney and Paul Hynes.

Kevin Connor kept Freemount in touch with a point just before the water break. On the restart Ian Guiney goaled for the Duhallow side who edged ahead 1-2 to 0-3. Araglin recovered well with Tom Kenneally, James Kearney Paul Hynes and Fionan Hickey impressing.

They had quick points by James Kearney and Sean Hegarty that forced level. In the 28th minute Kearney gave Araglin the lead at the break 0-6 to 1-2.

On the changeover Paul Hynes goaled after a three-man attack opening up a five point lead. Freemount with Jack Walsh, Cathal Broderick, Shane O'Callaghan Tommy Noonan and Ian Guiney leading the charge piled on the pressure.

Ian Guiney had a point. Tom Kenneally and Guiney exchanged a point as Araglin led 1-8 to 1-4 at the second water break. Early on the restart James Kearney with a goal opened up a double scores lead for Araglin 2-8 to 1-4.

Freemount tried very hard to get back in contention. They were unable to make any real progress with Araglin having late points by Seán Hegarty and Tom Kenneally as the ran out victors by a nine point margin.

Araglin now face Lismire in the county final in Pairc Ui Rinn on the weekend of December 4.

ARAGLIN: T Feeney, L Lomasney, S Russell, S Keane, F Hickey, C O'Mahony, Jack Kearney, S Hegarty 0-2, B Carey, K Condon, T Kenneally 0-2, P Hynes 1-2, S Motherway 0-1, James Kearney 1-3, A Hegarty Subs: D Browne for K Condon, P Kenneally for S Russell, B Allen for S Motherway, L Keane for B Carey, D Neligan for Jack Kearney

FREEMOUNT: S Dunston, J Walsh, P Hassett, D O'Flynn, L Enright, C Broderick, T Noonan, S O'Callaghan, M O'Callaghan, K O'Connor 0-1, M Ballentyne, P Curtin, I Guiney 1-2, D Curtin, D Collins 0-1 Subs: S Fehin for D Curtin, A Ballentyne for P Curtin, S Broderick for S O'Callaghan, J Curtin for K O'Connor

REFEREE: Jerry Kelleher (St Johns)