Three-goal Kanturk set up clash with Rathmore after seeing off Kildysart

Kanturk's Alan Walsh was in the goals again for Kanturk against Kildysart last weekend Photo by George Hatchell

MUNSTER CLUB IFC QUARTER-FINAL

Kanturk 3-11

Kildysart 0-6

It will be a Cork versus Kerry semi-final in two weeks’ time after Kanturk secured progression to the last four of the Intermediate football competition in style on Saturday afternoon.

After making the trip to Ennis to take on local side Kildysart, the Duhallow men have only solidified the feeling that this could be another great year for the club on the national stage as they were massively impressive against a Banner side that had no answers on the day.

The 14-point winning margin was a fair reflection of how things went in Ennis as Kanturk dominated from early-on to finish – not even the drama of a rescue helicopter hovering over the pitch in the second half could stop their march – it did however delay the game for six minutes – somethings are more important than sport.

Goals from Grantus Bucinskas, Ian and Alan Walsh inflicted the major damage on the home side, but once Kanturk got going this was pure domination against a side that really did fail to deliver after an impressive Clare Championship win – the class between the sides came to the fore more or less from the off.

Kanturk may well have come into this as favourites and looked winners from a long way out, but that doesn’t mean that the boys in green and white were perfect, they dominated throughout but had far too many wides in the opening half and were particularly wasteful early on, but still had the wherewithal to pull clear on what was a tough day for Kildysart.

Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh was one of the stars of the show on the day with Ian and Alan Walsh as well as Bucinskas all doing their part to secure the win.

Points from Lorcán McLoughlin and Lorcan O’Neill also helped Kanturk to this win with Colin Walsh’s contribution another major positive for the men from North Cork. In fact, it took all of 13 minutes for the Cork side’s first score, Ian Walsh bagging a free from 40 metres out to settle the nerves.

Colin Walsh was next on the score-sheet as Kanturk started to find their rhythm before a beautiful ball in from Bucinskas found Alan Walsh – 1-2 to 0-1 and no looking back for the Cork Premier Intermediate champions of 2022.

Another couple of points from the victors and one from the vanquished side had Kanturk 1-4 to 0-2 in front at the break – not a fair reflection of the difference between the two sides.

That fair reflection was put firmly in focus just after the restart when Ian Walsh turned provider finding the hugely impressive Bucinskas who claimed well and finished superbly past Conor Cusack in the Clare side’s goal.

Credit to Clare senior Emmet McMahon, some sensational takes and scores kept his side on the front foot but in truth it was almost a one man show as Kanturk strangled the life out of the boys in blue.

Points from Ian and Colin Walsh and the ever present O’Neill pushed Kanturk well-clear before Ian Walsh finished off a sweeping counter attacking more setting up what will be a big test against the Kerry champions.

A win in the next tie for Kanturk will see them just one step away from becoming the only side to ever claim the provincial football and hurling crown – an honour that would go some way to highlight just how progressive and successful Kanturk, as a GAA club, have been in recent seasons.

No doubting that the task will be getting stiffer from here on in with every Kerry side that enters this competition tagged as favourites as this much-fancied Rathmore side will be, but Kanturk have enough strength in depth and skill on the pitch to make sure that the current Kanturk side will leaving nothing in the dressing room.

It will take a serious side to see them out.

KANTURK: R Cashman; T Walsh, D Browne, L O’Neill; M Healy, B O’Sullivan, J McLoughlin; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh 0-3, I Walsh 1-4 (4f), L McLoughlin 0-1; G Bucinskas 1-0, R Walsh 0-1, Alan Walsh 1-1 (1f) Subs: J Fitzpatrick for R Walsh (48), C Clernon for Aidan Walsh (51), C Hendry for Bucinskas (55), L O’Keeffe for L. McLoughlin (55), C Mullans for O’Sullivan (55)

KILDYSART: C Cusack; M Eustace, B Eyres, S Sheehan; R McMahon, K Leahy, F Ginnane; K O’Connor, K O’Brien; L McGrath, S Casey, C Moloney; C Hassett, E McMahon 0-5 (2f), J Evans Subs: M Donnellan 0-1 for Eustace (HT), K Murphy for Hassett (47), J Cotter for R. McMahon (57).

REFEREEE: S Mulvihill (Kerry)