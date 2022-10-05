Three-goal Bantry leave Iveleary feeling the Blues in Cork PIFC semi-final

BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC SEMI-FINAL

Bantry Blues 3-13

Iveleary 1-16

Bantry Blues ended Iveleary’s chances of making it to the showpiece game of the 2022 PIFC thanks in large part to their dogged resistance, but mainly because of two goals that they smashed home in 60 seconds.

In what was a brilliant game of championship football last Saturday afternoon, both sides showed off their attacking and defensive wares from start to finish – impressive tallies by both indication just how good the sides were when the scoring opportunities arrived.

The sides were neck-and neck up to the point when Dara McCarthy and Arthur Coakley holed Iveleary below the waterline moving Bantry five points clear with just 18 minutes left on the clock.

Despite the huge setback, Ivelreary came back at their West Cork opponents and got the gap back down to the minimum with four massive scores but the third sucker punch three minutes before the end of the tie, Coakley’s second, ultimately did for the gallant men in red.

Paddy Cronin’s inspirational play set up Coakley who made no mistake on what may well be another significant day in the life of the Bantry club.

Former Cork star Ruairí Deane, Cronin and Coakley all shone for the victors, while Seán O’Riordan and Ciaran Galvin did their bit for the vanquished side who went into the game minus their main attacking threat Cathal Vaughan who had to watch from the side-lines thanks to a significant shoulder injury.

Right from the off this one had excitement coursing through it with a point from Deane opening the scoring inside 10 seconds. O’Riordan got Iveleary off and running with a goal – Galvin setting the forward up for the first major of the game.

Iveleary’s Chris Óg Jones did his bit for the cause but a brace of late scores from Bantry had the sides level at the break. (1-6 to 0-9). Little to decide between the sides for the next 12 minutes with Iveleary just shading it, but Bantry’s two majors would turn this one on its head.

Credit to both sides for serving up a cracker but semi-finals are there to win and Bantry did just that. Iveleary had 10 different scorers on the day which shows just what an attacking and exciting team they are while Deane bagged five points from play – expected nothing less from this quality player.

Bantry will now take on high flying Kanturk in the County Final – a huge day for the two clubs – both would make fine 2022 champions.

For Iveleary, a bitter pill to swallow however the Inchigeelagh men should be proud of their achievements this year in advance of what will be another big season for the club in 2023.

BANTRY: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C O’Brien; E Minihane, B Foley, E O’Shea; S O’Leary 0-1, D McCarthy 1-1; S Keevers, K Coakley, D Murray; P Cronin 0-3 (1f), R Deane 0-5, A Coakley 2-3 (2f) Subs: C Power for E O’Shea (inj 7), K Casey for D Murray (30), D Daly for K Coakley (50)

IVERLEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan 0-1, C O’Riordan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C Galvin 0-1, T Roberts 0-1; S O’Leary 0-1m, S O’Riordan 1-0; C O’Leary 0-3 (1f), C Óg Jones 0-4 (1f), B Cronin 0-1f, B O’Leary 0-2, I Jones, L Kearney 0-2 Subs: J O’Donovan for I Jones (50), A O’Donovan for L Kearney (55), S Lehane for D O’Donovan (60), L O’Sullivan for T Roberts (60), D O’Sullivan for B O’Leary (62).

REFEREE: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan