Three-goal Avondhu have eight points to spare over Muskerry-Cork divisional colleges semi-final

Avondhu's Mark Keane makes a run out of defence during Tuesday night’s Premier Senior Hurling Championship game against Muskerry in Donoughmore Photo by Eric Barry

COUNTY PSHC DIVISIONAL COLLEGES SEMI-FINAL

Avondhu 3-18

Muskerry 0-19

Avondhu had an eight-point win over Muskerry in the Co-Op Superstores County Premier SHC Divisions / Colleges section at Donoughmore on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the opening quarter the sides were level 0-1, 0-2 and 0-3 each. Muskerry moved ahead with points by Mark Walsh and David Kirwan. Avondhu gained a foothold in midfield.

Good play by Jeremy Saich and Jack Twomey led to a Stephen Condon point. The sides were level two minutes later when Jack Twomey worked well for David Jones who pointed. The sides were also level at 0-6 and 0-7 each.

In the 23rd minute Avondhu had their first goal when David Jones placed Jamie Magner who soloed through and netted 1-7 to 0-7. This was a vital score for Avondhu who led for the rest of the game.

Mark Keane soloed through and set up Jeremy Saich who sent over. Shane Tarrant kept the Mid Cork side in touch with a point. Jack Twomey worked well for Jamie Magner who sent over. In injury time Aidan Murphy worked well for Brian Keating who sent over.

Deep in injury time Jeremy Saich placed Joseph O'Sullivan who pointed. Liam Cronin worked well for Stephen Condon who struck a great point. Shane Tarrant landed a pointed free. Stephen Condon replied with a point as Avondhu were ahead at the break 1-11 to 0-9.

On the changeover Muskerry had a point by Seamus Cronin. Good play for Avondhu by Liam Cronin, David Jones and Jack Twomey resulted in a Stephen Condon point.

In the 35th minute David Jones worked well for Stephen Condon who goaled. In the 37th minute Jamie Magner's shot was saved with Jack Twomey in for a goal from the rebound as Avondhu opened up a lead 3- 14 to 0-11.

Muskerry battled to the very end. Brian Keating (two) and Shane Tarrant had points 3-14 to 0-14. Avondhu defence and keeper Kieran Walsh defended very solidly as Muskerry went in search of a goal.

Condon and Shane Tarrant exchanged a pointed free. In the 52nd minute Brian Buckley placed his club mate David Jones for a fine point. David O'Keeffe pointed 3-16 to 0-16 with four minutes remaining.

Both sides exchanged late points with Avondhu holding out for a deserved win and a meeting with Duhallow on Tuesday evening next.

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth) F Herlihy (Ballygiblin) E McGrath (do) E Burke (Kilshannig) D O'Reilly (Ballyhooly) M Keane (Capt) (Ballygiblin), B Buckley (Dromina) L Cronin (Killavullen) J O'Sullivan 0-1 (Ballygiblin) D Jones 0-2 (Dromina) J Twomey 1-2 (Kilshannig) B O'Reilly 0-1 (Shanballymore) J Magner 1-1 (Killavullen) J Saich 0-1 (Kilworth) S Condon 1-10 (0-4f) (Harbour Rovers) Subs: D Linehan (Ballyhooly) for M Keane (inj) E Cotter (Killavullen) for B O'Reilly, D Buckley (Dromina) for D Jones.

MUSKERRY: J Linehan (Ballincollig) B O'Mahony (Inniscarra) A Murphy (Cloughduv) J Kelleher (Eire Og) E Clifford (Cloughduv) S Sheehan (Inniscarra) F Denny (Ballincollig) J Mannix 0-1 (Cloughduv) D Kirwan 0-3 (Eire Og) C O'Driscoll (Ballincollig) B Keating 0-4 (0-2f) (do) A O'Shea 0-1 (Ballinora) S Tarrant 0-6 (0-4f) (Aghabullogue) J Dwyer (Ballincollig) M Walsh 0-1 (Cloughduv) Subs: S Cronin 0-1 (Grenagh) for J Mannix, K Murphy 0-1 (Ballinora) for M Walsh, D Coakley (Éire Óg) for A O'Shea, D O'Keeffe 0-1 (Inniscarra) for E Clifford (inj) R Murphy (Kilmichael) for C O'Driscoll.

REFEREE: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons)