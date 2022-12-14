‘The people of Kilmurry have been great to us’ says proud manager Cormac Linehan

Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan before the AIB Munster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final match between Fossa and Kilmurry at Mallow GAA Sports Complex Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The record book speaks for itself: Cork sides are up against it when they face Kerry opposition at this grade. Only a handful of clubs – most recently Knocknagree who saw off Dromid Pearses – have managed the feat.

For Kilmurry that task was made all the more difficult by the fact that they would be facing Fossa and the famous Clifford brothers. Somehow, though, it didn’t daunt the Muskerry men. They played the game (as much as they could) on their own terms.

“We performed very well,” Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan said after the game.

"Fossa were excellent and we found it hard to stay with them at times. We kept going to the end. They had a bit of class about them.

"When at the start of the second half we made a bit of a mini recovery, mini revival. Then we missed a few frees, hit the post a couple of times and you have to take your chances against a team like Fossa and we didn’t take our chances.

"They were deserving winners, it was pretty obvious on the scoreboard and on the field. Look, we’ve had a great year, a good year, we're happy.”

There was obvious pride in what his men had achieved over the course of the season and their unwillingness to be cowed by the task of curbing the Cliffords.

“You know you’re up against it in every game, but we went at it, put our best foot forward, decided to play the game and most of the time it worked,” he explained.

"Today it didn’t work and as I said they’re [Fossa] a fine team, deserving winners and good luck to them going forward now.

“We put in a good performance and all year long our lads haven’t been found wanting. They’re a great bunch, a great panel, everyone tries very hard, you couldn’t question our team’s commitment ever. Fossa deserved it today.”

Despite this set-back, the future for Kilmurry would seem to be bright as they make the step up next year to the intermediate grade.

“We’ll regroup,” Linehan said.

"We’ll take a bit of a rest and we’ll get back at it against next year. The people of Kilmurry have been great to us, the club have been great to us and it’s been a good year for Kilmurry.”