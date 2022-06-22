Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The manager can’t put the ball over the bar, Cork’s players must shoulder some of the blame

Diarmuid Sheehan

Early set-backs put Cork on the back foot right away against Tribesmen

Tom Monaghan of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand
18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tom Monaghan of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tom Monaghan of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

18 June 2022; Galway manager Henry Shefflin with Ciarán Joyce of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Tom Monaghan of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

corkman

Cork are out of the race for Liam MacCarthy again and few on Leeside will be happy about the way the season ended.

After fighting back from what looked like an irretrievable position (losing the first two games of the Munster Championship) Cork got through the provincial competition and into the qualifiers where they struggled but won against a game, but out-gunned, Antrim.

Privacy