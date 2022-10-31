The empire stikes back as Nemo Rangers deny St Finbarrs the double

It’s very rare for a team to go into a county senior football championship final against Nemo Rangers as favourites, but that’s the unusual position St Finbarr’s found themselves in last Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They were also bidding to retain the title, a feat that few teams, other than Nemo, have managed to accomplish over the past fifty years.

Castlehaven did it in 2013, divisional side Duhallow did it in 1991, while the last time the Barrs did it was in 1980.

The Barrs completed a county senior hurling and football double in 1980, and again in 1982 – something they were hoping to achieve once more when throwing down the gauntlet to Nemo for the fourth time in a football decider.

There appeared to be concrete reasons for their installation as favourites, as they had been most impressive en route, registering three comprehensive wins in the group stage before coming through a stern semi-final test from Castlehaven in compelling fashion.

As well as that, they had, in Paul O’Keeffe, a man at the helm who seemed to possess the Midas touch.

Having cut his managerial teeth with a UCC team that went all the way in 2011, O’Keeffe steered the Barrs to the top during their initial campaign under his stewardship last year.

So the indications were the Barrs would be equally well-equipped on the field of play and on the side line to realise their ambition.

Almost as much as donning the favourites’ mantle ahead of a county final showdown with Nemo, however, it’s also a rarity for a team to beat Nemo in a final.

That has happened on just four occasions, with Nemo coming up short (in their debut final appearance) against Muskerry in 1970, against O’Donovan Rossa in 1992, against UCC in 1999 and against Castlehaven in 2013.

They made the breakthrough in 1972, and the title had found a resting place in Capwell 22 times in all prior to last Sunday.

That the Barrs had been Nemo’s victims in three finals previously (1993, 2010 and 2017), made it easy to appreciate why to break the sequence was the aspect of their ‘anticipated’ victory they would have relished the most.

It meant there was a lot of pressure on the Barrs to deliver the goods, but, considering they had won two of the last four titles, there was good cause to suspect they’d be experienced enough to cope.

Whether Nemo were under similar pressure is a moot point, although victory in what is the club’s Centenary year was bound to be something they craved.

Going in as underdogs probably suited them down to the ground, providing them with additional motivation while doing nothing to diminish the innate self-belief attached to every Nemo team at this stage.

Their displays hadn’t been as spectacular as the Barrs’ in the knock-out stages of the championship, but that was primarily due to the manner in which the opposition set themselves up.

With Carbery Rangers and Ballincollig employing ultra-defensive tactics in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively, Nemo had progressed with more sweat than swagger, making it difficult to judge what they might be capable of producing when pitted against a more offence-orientated outfit like the Barrs.

They made it abundantly clear last Sunday they are a richly talented side, as, notwithstanding the fact they had just four points to spare at the finish, they emphatically put paid to the Barrs’ aspirations.

They played the better football for most of the match, outgunning the holders in terms of work-rate, cohesion and conviction.

After falling behind for the only time, 0-3 to 0-2, in the 6th minute, they reigned supreme for the remainder of the first-half.

It was hard to find a Nemo player who didn’t win his duel with his immediate opponent before the break when there were a few incidents which mirrored the difference between the teams.

In the 21st minute, the Barrs’ Colin Lyons and Steven Sherlock were both denied a goal by Nemo ‘keeper Mícheál Aodh Martin, who deflected Sherlock’s shot outside the posts.

The Barrs were 0-7 to 0-4 behind at the time, and Sherlock’s failure to convert the resultant ‘45 further fuelled their frustration.

Then, as Martin prepared to restart the play, alert Nemo midfielder Barry Cripps wasn’t picked up when he raced back to collect the kick-out, allowing him all the time in the world to initiate a typically fluent and assured move that yielded a point from flawless free-taker Luke Connolly.

When the normally unerring Sherlock was later off-target from another placed ball, one felt it wasn’t destined to be the Barrs day, even if John Kerins did well to foil a goal attempt by Nemo’s Mark Cronin nearing half-time.

It wasn’t a particularly good outing for the Barrs’ custodian overall, however, as his misplaced kick-outs led to a few Nemo scores in the second-half, including a goal scored by the impressive Conor Horgan in the 35th minute.

Horgan’s strike enabled the challengers – 0-9 to 0-4 in front at the interval – to stretch their advantage to nine points, and, maintaining control, they went eleven up nearing the three-quarter mark before a Brian Hayes goal prompted the Barrs to make a desperate bid to pull the game out of the fire.

Aided by a second goal from centre-back Billy Hennessy, they did get back within striking range, but, in truth, Nemo never looked likely to be denied the glory before substitute Kieran O’Sullivan pointed to seal their 1-15 to 2-9 triumph.

The man-of-the-match award went to the outstanding Luke Connolly on a day when Nemo consolidated their status as the aristocrats of Cork football with a victory that, for a variety of reasons, was probably as sweet as any of their previous final wins.