The empire stikes back as Nemo Rangers deny St Finbarrs the double

Noel Horgan

Going in as underdogs to this final suited Nemo Rangers down the ground

Nemo Rangers captain Luke Connolly lifting the cup after the Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

It’s very rare for a team to go into a county senior football championship final against Nemo Rangers as favourites, but that’s the unusual position St Finbarr’s found themselves in last Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They were also bidding to retain the title, a feat that few teams, other than Nemo, have managed to accomplish over the past fifty years.

