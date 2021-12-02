‘That’s a great group there’ enthuses man-of-the-match Taylor

On the big days, teams need their big players to fire and while that may not always be possible, Mallow’s Matty Taylor took his chance last Sunday delivering a Man of the Match performance to help guide his beloved boyhood club to SAFC glory.

The Cork star was critical of his side’s display in the same fixture back in June, but when they were again faced with the prospect of heartbreak both Taylor and his hugely impressive teammates lifted themselves to success on the biggest day in the Cork football calendar.

“We took an awful lot of lessons from that in June,” said Taylor moments after collecting his Man of the Match award pitch side.

“We were very disappointed with our performance on the day but we were beaten by the better side [Éire Óg], so we couldn’t have any qualms about that, but we regrouped – there’s a great group there.”

Taylor was quick to heap praise on the support staff for the win with manager Keith Moynihan first on his list.

“Fierce credit goes to the management, Keith [Moynihan] and all of his backroom team. It’s phenomenal work they do behind the scenes.

“Keith gave the players a bit of space to do their own thing for a couple of weeks [after the 2020 loss] and we got back into it then.”

Mallow came through to the showpiece game in style however although the inter-county star recognised the achievement he was quick to point out improvements were needed.

“It’s been a great championship but at the same time we probably looked back on each game and felt that there was more in us. From that perspective, it was good – we built on every game and we upped our scoring tallies.”

Mallow may have won this game but there were worrying signs, particularly in the opening 30+ minutes.

“We would have felt at half-time that we didn’t come out of the blocks at all. It was all on Michaels’ terms – they dominated the first half, really. It was over to us really as players, there was nothing more that management could do.

“We just had to put it into action out on the field and luckily in the second half it came together for us.”

As the game came down to the wire and St Michaels looked to have the wind in their sails the wing-back felt his side went back to basics, something that paid off in the semi-final and again at the finish of this one.

“We looked to our more experienced players in that situation, to get on the ball and settle things down, and that’s what happened.

“Seán [Hayes] was the right man in the right position. He came off the bench against Ballingeary in the semi-final and scored a goal, too.

“We know that he has that in his locker, so we said that if we get him in, one on one, to exploit it and we did that. He did great, to be fair.”

Mallow lost some serious stalwarts after the 2020 showpiece final with James Loughrey and Cian O’Riordan, to name just two, stepping away from the camp, but Taylor feels the current crop can stand perfectly well on their own and hopes, after a period of celebration and relaxation that next year will be another good one for the north Cork club.

I think it’s a totally different group, to be fair. We fully believe that we can go toe-to-toe with the teams up in the premier senior grade and it’s a great thing to look forward to.

“We’ll enjoy this one for now and we’ll look to next year later on in the winter.”

Mallow, and their county star Taylor, fully deserve some time to take in just what the club have achieved in 2021 before the collective turn their attention to 2022 when firstly all eyes at Carrigoon will turn to the top tier championship draw – with names like Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s, Clonakilty and now Mallow all in the pot. Exciting times ahead for all on the banks of the Blackwater.