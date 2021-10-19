Ten Cork players nominated for Camogie Association All Stars

Milford's Ashling Thompson has been nominated at midfield in the 2021 Camogie Association All Stars Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

The Cork camogie squad, which finished as runners up in this year’s All Ireland race, has been honoured with ten nominations for this year’s Camogie Association All Stars.

Champions Galway lead the nominations with Cathal Murray named Manager of the Year. The Tribes women have had twelve players selected on the shortlist.

Six counties across the four provinces represented are represented as Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.

Cork are represented on the nominations list through Amy Lee (Goalkeeper), Libby Coppinger (Full-Back Line), Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Saoirse McCarthy (Half-Back Line), Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson (Midfield), Chloe Sigerson (Half-Forward Line), Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor (Full-Forward Line).

The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday November 26 subject to government guidelines, where the 2021 All-Stars team and Players’ Player of the Year Awards will also be announced.

Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players' Player of the Year Awards will be announced on Wednesday, October 27.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said: “It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter county season.

"Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations. I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person.

"I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on November 26.”

2021 CAMOGIE ALL STARS NOMINEES

Goalkeepers

Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-Back Line

Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-Back Line

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-Forward Line

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O' Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O' Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-Forward Line

Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O' Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O' Connor (Cork)