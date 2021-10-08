Synergy Fermoy JAFC: Mallow edge out Ballyclough despite Smyth strike

SYNERGY FERMOY JAFC

Mallow 0-19

Ballyclough 1-14

This was a very keenly contested Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC game at Mallow under lights.

Mallow needed a very big win to get through while Ballyclough were already out of contention. Ballyclough did well for long periods.

They were short Colm O’Neill, Jack O’Mahony and Peter Carroll. However, Mallow finished with a flurry of points. Aaron Finnegan opened the scoring for Ballyclough from a free. Good play by Tommy Woulfe led to a Kevin Fitzpatrick point. Charlie Carroll and Thomas O’Neill exchanged a point.

They were also level at 0-3, 0-4. Just before the water break Damian Buckley gave Ballyclough the lead 0-5 to 0-4. On the restart a foul on Damian Buckley led to a quickly taken Ronan Buckley free that Thomas O’Neill pointed.

Mallow forced level with points by Eoin Murphy and Peadar Hennessy 0-6 each. Ballyclough replied with points by Damian Buckley and Adam Finnegan. Mallow fought back well Kevin Fitzpatrick worked well for Eoin Murphy who pointed.

Fitzpatrick levelled for the sixth time 0-8 each. Further Ballyclough pressure yielded a point by Ronan Buckley with Sean Smyth having the only goal of the game following a four man attack 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

On the resumption good play by Adam and Aaron Finnegan led to a Sean Smyth point as Ballyclough moved five clear 1-10 to 0-8. Mallow made a big recovery. Richard Lombard kicked a very good point with Peadar Hennessy following 1-10 to 0-10. Ballyclough regained the five-point advantage 1-12 to 0-10.

Mark Tobin had a very good point for Mallow. Points for Mallow by Richard Lombard and Robbie Kelleher were followed by a Ballyclough Tadhg Corkery point that had them a point ahead at the second water break 1-12 to 0-14.

Thomas O’Neill and Aaron Finnegan with points on the restart completed Ballyclough’s tally. Mallow had five late points on-the-trot by Michael Fitzpatrick (three), Eoin Murphy, Andrew Leneghan after good play by Mark Tobin and Sam Glynn.



MALLOW: J Murphy, T Woulfe, D Breen, E Hannigan, D O’Sullivan, A Cahill, K O’Sullivan, R Lombard 0-2, M Fitzpatrick 0-5 (0-1f), E Murphy 0-3, P Hennessy 0-2, R Kelleher 0-1, M Tobin 0-2, C Carroll 0-2, K Fitzpatrick 0-1 Subs: A Leneghan 0-1 for R Kelleher, S Glynn for K Fitzpatrick, S O’Connell for T Woulfe (inj)

BALLYCLOUGH: E O’Connor, S Walsh, M Buckley 0-1, D Ludgate, D Finnegan, E Kelleher, S Buckley, T Corkery 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-1, Aaron Finnegan 0-3 (0-1f, T O’Neill 0-3, R Buckley 0-2, D Buckley 0-2 (0-1f), B Morrissey, S Smyth 1-1 Subs: M Hayes for S Walsh, C Duffy for R Buckley, D McCarthy O’Sullivan for D Buckley (inj)

REFEREE: Brian Murphy (Churchtown)

Charleville big winners over Killavullen

Charleville 2-11

Killavullen 1-3

As the scoreline suggests defending champions Charleville were always in control against Killavullen when they clashed in a one sided Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC quarter final at Shanballymore on Saturday evening.

From the offset Charleville gained supremacy with Conor Buckley and Jack Barry very prominent at midfield. During the opening stages they missed at least two goal scoring opportunities when Jack O’Callaghan was narrowly wide with the Killavullen keeper James Angland making a great save from Darren Butler soon after.

Nevertheless they had two points each by Darren Casey and Jack O’Callaghan before they breached the Killavullen backline for the goal they were threatening for in the 16th minute when a good delivery by Mark Kavanagh was gathered by Darren Butler who finished to the net.

Killavullen found it hard to make headway in this half and had to wait till the 22nd minute to register their first score when Padraigh Looney pointed a free.

Scores were at a premium in the run up to the break with the hardworking Darren Casey adding his third point of the game from long range that helped Charleville hold a 1-5 to 0-1 interval lead.

On the changeover the winners were quick into their stride with Danny Flynn, Brian O’Connell, Jack Meade, Gavin Kelleher, Conor Buckley, Jack Barry, Mark Kavanagh, Darren Casey, Jack Callaghan and Darren Butler continuing to impress and by the 42nd minute they moved 1-8 to 0-1 clear.

Killavullen after making a number of positional changes enjoyed their best spell over the next ten minutes. In the 46th minute a delivery by Seamus Fox was punched over by Liam Fox.

Four minutes later Liam Fox turned provider for Michael O’Connor to get their goal that closed the margin to six points.

Try as they might Killavullen were unable to claw the lead back any further with an evenly balanced Charleville side prevailing from here.

Mark Kavanagh and Eoin Birchill swapped a point before the winners struck for their second goal in the 59th minute when Jack Callaghan and Jack Baker combined well to set up Darren Butler for a well taken goal.

Mark Kavanagh and Jack Barry added a point each in injury time as they ran out easy winners and set up a semi final meeting with Kilworth.

CHARLEVILLE: C Kenny, B Forde, D Flynn, M O’Flynn, G Kelleher, J Meade, B O’Connell, J Barry 0-2, C Buckley, M Kavanagh 0-3f, D Casey 0-4, J O’Callaghan 0-2 (0-1f) , J Kavanagh, D Butler 2-0, J O’Brien Subs: D O’Sullivan for M O’Flynn, J Baker for J O’Brien

KILLAVULLEN: J Angland, P Angland, B Norris, M Cagney, B Cotter, E Birchill 0-1f, F Magnier, P Looney 0-1f, L Cronin, S Fox, P O’Sullivan, E Cotter, D O’Grady, M Nagle, S O’Mahony Subs: R Barry for P Angland, M O’Connor 1-0 for P Looney, L Fox 0-1 for D O’Grady, N Butler for for M Nagle, K Fox for B Norris, P Looney for S O’Mahony (blood)

REFEREE: Colm Maher (Buttevant)



Buttevant secure semi-final berth

Buttevant 1-17

Clyda Rovers 2-4

Last year’s JAFC finalists Buttevant are through to the JAFC semi-final following their 10 point win over Clyda Rovers at Ballyclough on Sunday.

Over the hour the winners dominated. However, goals at vital stages for Clyda had them firmly in the hunt on a couple of occasions.

The winners started well with early points by Mark Lenahan and Michael O’Neill. Ronan Flanagan did well for the Rovers. David Cooney had their opening score after seven minutes.

Buttevant keeper Jonathan Hallahan made a series of point blank saves during the first half from close range. Clyda Rovers forced a penalty when Luke Brophy was fouled. Kevin Coffey made no mistake edging his side 1-1 to 0-3 ahead.

Mark Lenahan had three points on-the-trot as Buttevant edged 0-6 to 1-1 ahead. Dylan Flanagan pointed for Clyda after his effort was splendidly saved by Jonathan Hallahan. The winners added three more points as they led at half time 0-10 to 1-2.

Mark Lenahan pointed on the resumption with Kevin Coffey linking up with David Cooney and taking the return pass to find the net 0-11 to 2-2. Kevin Coffey pointed a free. Good play by Luke Brophy and William Cronin led to a great point by Coffey as Clyda came within the minimum 0-11 to 2-4.

Buttevant introduced the inspirational Ryan Fowley who turned the game on its head. Clyda failed to score for the remaining period and in this time Buttevant tagged on 1-6. The goal was by Chris O’Toole who was put through by Fowley.

They had six more points by Chris O’Toole, Mark Lenahan (2) Michael O’Neill (2) and Seamus Madigan as they progressed to a semi final with Ballyhooly.

BUTTEVANT: J Hallahan, N O’Riordan, C Cole, D Walsh, K Crowley, J Whelan, M Walsh, K Lenehan, J Buckley, G Carey, M O’Neill 0-3 (0-2f), N Crowley, C O’Toole 1-3, M Lenahan 0-9 (0-4f), Seamus Madigan 0-2 Subs: B O’Connor for K Crowley, R Fowley for N Crowley, C Kennedy for B O’Connor (inj) K O’Keeffe for M O’Neill

CLYDA ROVERS: E Sheehan, D Fitzpatrick, E Doherty, R Doherty, J Buckley, R Flanagan, S O’Donoghue, K Graham, W Cronin, R Willis, K Coffey 2-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), D Cronin, D Flanagan 0-1, D Cooney 0-1f, L Brophy Subs: R Deane for D Fitzpatrick, P Ryan for S O’Donoghue, C Twohig for D Flanagan, D Buckley for R Willis

REFEREE: Dave Farrell (Mitchelstown)