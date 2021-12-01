Substitutes help steer Mitchelstown back to county intermediate final

Mitchelstown's James Sheehan gets away from Kilshannig's Shane Murphy during last weekend’s Bons Secours Intermediate A Football Championship Semi-final in Kildorrery. Photo by Eric Barry

Mitchelstown's Dylan Reidy-Price gets around Kilshannig's Gavin Creedon during last weekend’s Bons Secours Intermediate A Football Championship Semi-final in Kildorrery. Photo by Eric Barry

Kilshannig's Bill Guerin turns away from Mitchelstown's Cathail O'Mahony during last weekend’s Bons Secours Intermediate A Football Championship Semi-Final in Kildorrery. Photo by Eric Barry

2021 COUNTY INTERMEDIATE A FC SEMI-FINAL

Mitchelstown 2-11

Kilshannig 1-13

Mitchelstown finished very strong as they had a point to spare over Kilshannig in the Bon Secours 2021 County Intermediate A FC semi-final at Kildorrery on Saturday in a game in which both sides enjoyed periods of dominance. Mitchelstown lost key players Sean Walsh and Cathal O'Mahony through injury but the introduction of Darragh Flynn, Michael Walsh and 'man of the match' Sean O'Sullivan helped them greatly in reaching their second county IFC final in four months.

Kilshannig used the short passing at speed to great effect and opened the scoring when Kieran and Jack Twomey worked well for Darragh O'Sullivan who pointed. Mitchelstown replied when Cormac Keane-Hyland worked well for Shane Cahill who levelled. Kilshannig were wide before Darragh O'Sullivan worked well for Jack Kearney who kicked over.

The Glantane side, now well on top, forced a penalty when Eanna O'Hanlon was brought down. O'Hanlon's effort from the penalty spot was well saved by Luke Hanna but O'Hanlon was on hand to finish to the rebound to the net to make it 1-2 to 0-1. Further Kilshannig pressure by Paddy Walsh and Barry O'Shea led to a Brian Guerin point.

In the 13th minute Cathal O'Mahony pointed for 'Town who then came close to a goal when Cormac Keane-Hyland soloed through and placed Dylan Reidy-Price who cut through from the corner but his effort struck the side netting. At the first water break Kilshannig led 1-3 to 0-2.

Barry O'Shea was narrowly wide before Cathal O'Mahony with a good point cut the lead to a goal. Mitchelstown lost their key midfielder Sean Walsh to an injury being replaced by Darragh Flynn.

Good play out of defence by Bill Curtin and Jack Kearney led to Tom Cunningham scoring from the 'mark'. Cunningham added a pointed free as his side led 1-5 to 0-3. In the 24th minute Shane Beston soloed through and found Cathal O'Mahony who was fouled. O'Mahony pointed the free.

Kilshannig had another wide with James Sheehan and Dylan Reidy-Price working well for Cathal O'Mahony who left just a goal between the sides. Deep in injury time Darragh Flynn pointed cutting Kilshannig's interval lead to two points 1-5 to 0-6.

Mitchelstown's Cathal O'Mahony did not appear for the second half due to injury. His replacement Sean O'Sullivan was immense. Fionn Herlihy was also introduced with Shane Beston going to midfield.

Good play for Kilshannig by Jack Kearney and Jack Twomey led to a good point by Eanna O'Hanlon. 'Town worked a good movement by Sean O'Sullivan to Joseph O'Sullivan who was fouled. James Sheehan pointed the free. Kilshannig restored the goal lead when Ciaran O'Sullivan and Tom Cunningham placed Eanna O'Hanlon 1-7 to 0-7.

Kilshannig hit a purple patch with four points in a row as they moved 1-10 to 0-7 clear after 37 minutes play. Sean O'Sullivan cut through from the '40' but was denied a goal by the crossbar. At the other end Barry O'Shea was denied a goal by a good save by Luke Hanna.

Mitchelstown improved greatly – good play by Pa Molloy, Greg Carroll and Pa Magee led to a goal by Dave Dineen in the 4lst minute 1-10 to 1-7. Michael Walsh came on for Mitchelstown and was also very impressive.

Kilshannig were reduced to 14 players when a defender received a second yellow card. A free by Michael Walsh found Shane Cahill who pointed cutting the lead 1-10 to 1-8 at the second water break. A foul on Kilshannig captain Brian Guerin led to Eanna O'Hanlon pointing the free. In the 51st minute Eanna O'Hanlon kicked a great point from the wing.

'Town replied when Shane Cahill worked well for James Sheehan. Kilshannig had their last score in the 53rd minute by Jack Twomey. Mitchelstown showed the greater fitness in the final 10 minutes. Pa Molloy had a goal after a four-man attack and the lead was down to a single point. Good play for 'Town' by Killian Roche and Darragh Flynn led to a great point by Michael Walsh that levelled 1-13 to 2-10. It was only fitting that Sean O'Sullivan had the winning point as the game entered additional-time.

Mitchelstown missed two late goal scoring chances while Kilshannig battled to the very end in the hope of an equalising point that would send the game to extra time. This did not happen and it was Mitchelstown who held out for a memorable win and a place in this Sunday's county final against Iveleary.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, D Dineen 1-0, L Finn, P Molloy 1-0, S Beston, G Carroll, S Walsh, P Magee, J O'Sullivan, C O'Mahony 0-4 (0-1f) C Keane-Hyland, J Sheehan 0-2 (1f), S Cahill 0-2, D Reidy-Price. Subs: D Flynn 0-1 for Sean Walsh (inj), S O'Sullivan 0-1 for C O'Mahony (inj), F Herlihy for D Reidy-Price, M Walsh 0-1 for J O'Sullivan, A O'Brien for C Keane-Hyland.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, P Walsh, E Burke, S Murphy, B Guerin 0-1, B Curtin, C Murphy, J Twomey 0-1, C O'Sullivan, K Twomey, E O'Hanlon 1-5 (0-1f), J Kearney 0-1, D O'Sullivan 0-2, B O'Shea, T Cunningham 0-3 (1f, 1m). Subs: R O'Mahony for C Murphy, E Healy for B O'Shea, M Twomey for J Kearney.

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)