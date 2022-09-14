Strong second half sees Killavullen progress to first Avondhu JAHC semi-final since 1929

HIBERNIAN HOTEL AVONDHU JAHC QUARTER-FINALS

Killavullen 1-16

Ballyhooly 0-13

Killavullen advanced to the Hibernian Hotel JAHC semi-final for the first time since 1929 when they had a six-point win over neighbours Ballyhooly at Castletownroche on Saturday. The game was very evenly contested in the opening half. Jamie Magner and Barry Johnson exchanged the opening four points from frees. Sean Linehan soloed through and edged Ballyhooly in front. Mikey O'Connor had them deadlocked at 0-3 apiece. Good play by Mikey O'Connor led to a fine point by Barry Murphy. Barry Johnson levelled again from a free. Eoin Twomey pointed for Ballyhooly. Good play by Eoghan Buckley led to a fine Jamie Magner point. Brian Lombard followed with a point.

At the end of the first quarter a foul on Fionn Hess led to another pointed free by Johnson. Jamie and Fionn Magner with rapid points levelled at 0-7 each. Ballyhooly hit the front in the 20th minute by Barry Johnson (free). Jamie Magner pointed from long range to level for the seventh and last time. Good play by Colm Looney led to a lead point by Darragh O'Grady. In injury time a foul on Mikey O'Connor led to a pointed Jamie Magner free that had his side 0-10 to 0-8 clear at half time.

Facing the second half Ballyhooly seemed in a good position. Killavullen introduced Paul O'Sullivan who did well. Jamie Magner netted in the 32nd minute. Killavullen hit a purple patch and rapid points by Padraigh Looney and Jamie Magner (free) opened up a lead 1-12 to 0-8. Ballyhooly came strong but they relied mainly on Barry Johnson for scores. Eoghan Buckley was in great form at wing back. He won a great ball and found Darragh O'Grady who was fouled with Jamie Magner restoring the seven-point lead from the free 1-13 to 0-9.

At the end of the third quarter Padraigh Looney scored a massive point pushing the lead out to 1-14 to 0-9. Ballyhooly in a good rally followed with quick points by Barry Johnson, Diarmuid Linehan and Darragh O'Reilly as there was a glimmer of hope when trailing 1-14 to 0-12 by the 50th minute. Ballyhooly forced a 21 metre free that Barry Johnson pointed. Jamie Magner pointed again 1-15 to 0-13. In the last 8 minutes including injury time Ballyhooly threw caution to the wind. Killavullen defence were very solid and made some good clearances. In the third minute of injury time Eddie Cotter worked well for Padraigh Looney who pointed. Ballyhooly had two close in frees in the closing moments saved by the winners defence. In the end Killavullen emerged winners by a six point margin.

KILLAVULLEN: M Cronin, F Magner 0-1, R Barry, S Bartley, E Buckley, L Cronin, B Cotter, M Cagney, E Cotter, M O'Connor 0-1, C Looney, P Looney 0-3, J Magner 1-9 (0-6f), D O'Grady 0-1, B Murphy 0-1. Subs: P O'Sullivan for B Murphy, S O'Mahony for D O'Grady.

BALLYHOOLY: S Murphy, J Gowen, J Roche, K Kiely, E O'Reilly, D Linehan 0-1, S Roche, D O'Reilly 0-1, B Johnson 0-8f, F Hess, S Linehan 0-1, E Twomey 0-1, G Roche, B Lombard 0-1, D Roche. Subs: D Collins for G Roche, D Kiely for B Lombard, F O'Connell for F Hess, C Crowley for S Linehan.

Referee: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)

Shanballymore have shock win over Dromina

Shanballymore 1-14

Dromina 0-15

Shanballymore after a very poor performance in the Division 1 HL caused a major upset on Sunday when they defeated Dromina in the JAHC quarter-final at Buttevant. Dromina hit an off day with a number of wides including a second minute penalty. Jamie Sheedy opened with an early pointed free. Good play by Jake Buckley led to a fine point by Sean Lynch.

In the fifth minute Davy Jones pointed a Dromina free. Shanballymore continued to do well with Jamie Sheedy adding another free. Diarmuid Buckley replied for Dromina. Further Shanballymore pressure saw Billy O'Grady add a fine point before a long range free by Eoin O'Regan was finished to the net by impressive Shane Looney. Stephen Donegan saved well from Davy Jones. Good play by Brian O'Reilly and Barry Sheedy led to a foul on Shane Looney that Jamie Sheedy converted 1-6 to 0-2. Darragh Palmer soloed through and was denied by a good save by Eoin Finn. Davy Jones pointed a long range free. Good play by impressive Sean Lynch to Jerome Fitzgerald led to the inrushing Lynch taking the pass and pointing. Diarmuid Buckley followed with a Dromina point. Eoin O'Regan placed Shane Looney who sent over. A puckout by Stephen Donegan found Sean Lynch who pointed from distance. Dromina had three late points before the break with Jerome Fitzgerald working well for Shane Looney who pointed 1-10 to 0-7 clear at half time.

On the resumption an early foul on Brian O'Reilly led to another pointed free. Dromina made a good rally. They had rapid points by Brian Buckley (2) and Jonathan Jordan as they cut the deficit 1-11 to 0-10 by the end of the 3rd quarter. Shanballymore lost key player Brian O'Reilly through injury. Diarmuid Buckley and Kevin Hayes cut the lead to two points. Shane Looney and Brian Buckley exchanged a point with Luke Morrissey and Jamie Sheedy exchanging another by the 25th minute 1-13 to 0-14. Darragh Palmer added a great point following a three-man movement. Brian Buckley completed the scoring in the 58th minute. Dromina tried very hard in the closing moments. Shanballymore defence held firm and they were winners by a two point margin.

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, B O'Grady 0-1, E McHugh, P Fitzgerald, Barry Sheedy, M Burke, E O'Regan, S Lynch 0-3, D Palmer 0-1, A Sheedy, J Fitzgerald, B O'Reilly, J Buckley, J Sheedy 0-6 (5f), S Looney 1-3. Sub: R Hallihan for B O'Reilly (inj).

DROMINA: E Finn, B O'Connor, C Shanahan, M Buckley, J Jordan 0-1, B Buckley 0-5 (2f), R O'Keeffe, L Morrissey 0-2f, P Hassett 0-1, K Cagney, G Hayes, D Buckley 0-3, K Aherne, D Jones 0-2f, L Hayes. Subs: R Morrissey for L Hayes, K Hayes 0-1 for G Hayes.

Referee: Dave Copps (Ballyhea)

Kilshannig too strong for Harbour Rovers

Kilshannig 2-20

Harbour Rovers 0-14

With Killavullen, Shanballymore and Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels already through to the semi-finals, the last of the Hibernian Hotel JAHC quarter-finals took place at Killavullen on Sunday evening when Kilshannig ran out worthy winners over Harbour Rovers. In a keenly contested opening half very little separated the sides.

Harbour Rovers were first into the action with Stephen Condon scoring some great points that helped move them 0-5 to 0-2 in front by the seventh minute. Kilshannig quickly got to grips with Kieran Twomey, Bill Curtin, Conor Murphy, Darragh O'Sullivan, Jack Twomey, Killian and Eanna O'Hanlon making an impression. Jack Twomey (2) and Diarmuid O'Sullivan had them level at 0-5 each by the 12th minute. Exchanges were very close from here with the game evenly poised at 0-6, 0-7 and 0-8 each by the 22nd minute.

Kilshannig edged in front when a good clearance by Joseph Cronin set up Darragh O'Sullivan for a long range point and they followed with another free by Jack Twomey that opened up a two point cushion. Harbour Rovers battled back well with Thomas Condon excelling at centre back and two pointed frees by his brother Stephen had the sides deadlocked again at 0-10 each by the 28th minute. In injury time Kilshannig finished the better side with Jack and Kieran Twomey landing points as they held a 0-12 to 0-10 interval lead.

On the changeover despite Philip Blackburne having an early point for Harbour Rovers it was Kilshannig that set the tone for most of the second half. By the 40th minute Killian O'Hanlon (2), Jack Twomey and Eanna O'Hanlon had points as they moved 0-16 to 0-12 clear. Harbour Rovers tried hard and even though they stayed in contention right till the end they depended too much on on their top marks man Stephen Condon for scores. Darragh O'Sullivan with a long range effort stretched the winners lead to five points as the game headed into the last quarter 0-17 to 0-12.

In the 53rd minute the winners sealed their place in the semi final when a free by their keeper David Kearney found Jack Twomey who billowed the Harbour Rovers net with a well taken goal. In injury time they added a second when second half substitutes Dermot Twomey and Jack Kearney linked up well with Kearney finishing to the net.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney, C O'Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin, E Burke, B Curtin, K Twomey 0-4f, C Murphy 0-1, P Walsh, J Twomey 1-5 (0-4f), Eoin O'Sullivan, K O'Hanlon 0-3, E O'Hanlon 0-2, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-3. Subs: D Twomey 0-1 for Diarmuid O'Sullivan, J Kearney 1-0 for P Walsh, Evan O'Sullivan for E O'Hanlon (inj), C Casey for J Cronin.

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O'Sullivan, B O'Keeffe, B Gallagher, J Fogarty, P Blackburne 0-1, T Condon, J Fitzgibbon, S Finn, D O'Brien, P Hannon, J O'Sullivan, P Condon, S Condon 0-13 (9f), D Pyne, E Roche. Subs: J Coughlan for E Roche, M Blackburne for P Condon (inj), N Fogarty for D O'Brien.

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow)

Gaels overcome fancied Clyda Rovers

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-19

Clyda Rovers 1-18

This was a terrific Hibernian Hotel JAHC quarter-final at Ballyclough on Sunday. Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels with a massive performance had a point to spare over last years finalists Clyda Rovers. Colin O'Brien was outstanding for the winners and his three sideline cuts lifted his side on each occasion. Clyda led 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. Good play by Pauric O'Shea led to a great goal by Shane Hedigan who soloed through 1-2 to 0-5. James Buckley and Colin O'Brien exchanged a point.

At the end of the first quarter O'Brien pointed his first sideline cut. Kevin Coffey with a free levelled soon after. Josh Hudner edged Gaels ahead. Good play by Sean Killeen to Eugene Barrett led to a great save by Conor Roche with the rebound going out for a '65’ that O'Brien pointed. Josh Hudner with a point opened up a lead 1-7 to 0-7. Daniel Relihan and Sean Killeen added points as Gaels moved 1-9 to 0-7 clear at half time.

On the resumption Colin O'Brien pointed another free. Ben Nyhan forced Gearoid Healy to make a great save. O'Brien pointed his second sideline cut as Gaels moved double scores clear 1- 11 to 0-7. Chris Buckley got a point back for Clyda along with Kevin Coffey two frees 1-11 to 0-10. Michael Hedigan and David Walsh swopped a point Clyda Rovers were reduced to 14 players but they did well minus a player. Michael Hedigan added another point. Clyda hit a purple patch. Rapid points by Conor Corbett, Cormac O'Reilly and Kevin Coffey had the lead down to two points entering the final quarter. In the 47th minute Colin O'Brien restored the goal lead. In the 51st minute the sides were level when a long range free by Kevin Coffey struck the upright and fell kindly to Ben Nyhan who goaled 1-14 each.

The momentum was now with Clyda. Cormac O'Reilly struck a very good point with Kevin Coffey pointing a free after a foul on Kenneth Fitzgerald. At the other end a foul on Eugene Barrett led to another O'Brien (free). David Walsh replied for Rovers who moved two clear by the 56th minute. Colin O'Brien and Ben Nyhan exchanged a point with O'Brien with his third sideline cut cutting the lead 1-18 to 1-17. In the 60th minute Colin O'Brien was fouled and he levelled from the free.

In injury time Sean Killeen soloed upfield and found Daniel Relihan who struck the winner. Deep in injury time a foul on Conor Corbett produced a difficult free from long range. Kevin Coffey's attempt went narrowly wide. The final whistle on the puck-out had Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels through to the semi final following a brilliant contest. They will now face Shanballymore.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, J Buckley, A Ballentyne, T Morrissey, P O'Shea, S Killeen 0-1, E Coleman, S O'Callaghan, D Relihan 0-2, S Hedigan 1-0, J Hudner 0-2, V Daly, D Fehin, C O'Brien 0-11 (5f, 3 s/l, 1 '65'), E Barrett 0-1. Subs: D Jones for A Ballentyne, M Hedigan for S Killeen (blood), C Healy for S Hedigan, M Hedigan 0-2 for D Fehin (inj).

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche, A Walsh, C Buckley 0-1, D Buckley, E Walsh, K Fitzgerald, J Buckley 0-2, C Corbett 0-1, S Kelly, C Flanagan, B Nyhan 1-3, D Walsh 0-2, K Coffey 0-6f, D O'Callaghan 0-1, C Buckley. Subs: K Graham for C Flanagan, C O'Reilly 0-2 for S Kelly,

Referee: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)