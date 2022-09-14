Cork

Strong second half sees Killavullen progress to first Avondhu JAHC semi-final since 1929

Shanballymore, Kilshannig and Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels join Killavullen in semi-finals

Kilshannig's Eoin O'Sullivan comes under pressure from Brian Gallagher and Jamie Fogarty, Harbour Rovers, in the North Cork Junior A Hurling quarter-final last weekend. Expand

corkman

Pat Ryan

HIBERNIAN HOTEL AVONDHU JAHC QUARTER-FINALS

Killavullen 1-16

