Strong finish sees Mitchelstown CBS through to All Ireland colleges final

ALL IRELAND COLLEGES SENIOR C HC

Mitchelstown CBS 1-16

Clarin College Athenry 1-14

Mitchelstown CBS with a great last quarter came from being five points down to win by two over Clarin College Athenry in the All Ireland Senior C HC semi final at Gurteen Grounds Clare on Saturday.

It was a keenly contested game all through with Clarin holding the lead for long periods. Dylan Dunne at midfield for Athenry was outstanding all through. Ruairi Keogh opened the scoring in the second minute.

CBS levelled when Ben Carey put Shane Looney through. Athenry had their goal in the fourth minute when Dylan Dunne's effort made its way to the net from long range.

The Galway side added another point when Shane Forde worked well for Dylan Dunne who made it 1-2 to 0-1. Luke Keating pointed for CBS with Shane Looney and Ryan Rabbitte swapping a point.

Dylan Dunne pointed a long range free. Good play in the 16th minute by Cathal English led to an Oisin Ryan point. Darragh O'Brien worked well for Luke Keating who pointed with Dylan Dunne replying with three pointed frees by the 24th minute as they went double scores clear 1-7 to 0-5.

Mark O'Halloran added another from long range. CBS hit back well before the break Luke Keating moved to midfield. Good play by Evan Hickey led to a point by Oisin Ryan.

Luke Keating with a free added another point. Just before half time Darragh O'Brien and Luke Keating worked well for Evan Hickey who pointed reducing the gap at the break 1-8 to 0-8.

On the resumption Luke Keating pointed a '65. Dylan Dunne (free) and Ryan Rabbitte with points stretched the lead 1-11 to 0-9 entering the final quarter. CBS threw caution to the wind, they moved Cathal English to attack and Darragh O'Brien to defence.

Both played very well they also introduced a number of substitutes who did very well. Luke Keating placed Cathal English for a point. Matthew Feeney replied for Clarin College 1-12 to 0-10.

Luke Keating pointed two frees as the sides were level 1-12 each by the 50th minute. Good play by Charlie English to Luke Keating saw the inrushing Cathal English goal and force level 1-12 each in the 53rd minute.

Cian Coughlan worked well for Cathal English who gave CBS the lead. Dylan Dunne levelled from a free 1-13 each. Cian Coughlan placed Kevin Cotter who pointed with Ben Carey adding a point in injury time.

Shane Forde had a point for Athenry. Deep in injury time Athenry tried very hard for a goal. CBS full backline held firm. In the dying moments Darragh O'Brien won a vital catch in the full backline and soloed 40 yards before offloading to Kevin Cotter who placed Luke Keating for the insurance point.

CBS held out for a win and a place in the All Ireland final v St Mary's, Maherafelt on Saturday, March 18.

MITCHELSTOWN CBS: Eoghan Geary (Ballygiblin), Diarmuid O'Brien (Glanworth), Jamie Fogarty (do), Adam Barry (Ballygiblin), Cathal Walsh (do) Cathal English (1-2) (Fr Sheehys), Jack McNamara (Kildorrery), Charlie English (Skeheenarinky), Darragh O'Brien (Glanworth), Ben Carey (0-1) (Ballylooby-Castlegrace), Shane Looney (0-2) (Shanballymore), Evan Hickey (0-1) (Skeheenarinky), Matthew Fitzgibbon (Kildorrery), Luke Keating (0-7, 3f, 1 ‘65) (do), Oisin Ryan (0-2) (Fr Sheehy's) Subs: Conor Walsh (Ballygiblin) for Jack McNamara, Kevin Cotter (0-1) (Ballygiblin) for Oisin Ryan, Cian Coughlan (Kildorrery) for Shane Looney, Cian Ryan (Garryspillane) for Matthew Fitzgibbon

CLARIN COLLEGE ATHENRY: Regan Keaveney, Luke Williams, Kian Flaherty, Gary Gill, Mark O'Halloran (0-1), Oisin Coyne, Fionn Higgins, Dylan Dunne (1-7, 6f), Matthew Feeney (0-1), Stephen Feeney, Ruairi Keogh (0-2), Ryan Rabbitte (0-2), Shane Forde (0-1), Owen Wilbur, Jack Dunne Sub: Cian Farrell (Craughwell) for Jack Dunne

REFEREE: Matthew Farrell (Roscommon)