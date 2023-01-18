Strong finish allows Cork maintain winning run in McGrath Cup

McGRATH CUP GROUP B ROUND 2

Cork 2-10

Clare 0-8

Early days into the New Year, so far, so good for Cork footballers after booking their place in the McGrath Cup final by sweeping past Clare at Quilty.

Competitive for a long stretch, well taken Cork goals from Steven Sherlock and Chris Óg Jones during the closing quarter shattered the resistance of a battling Banner to secure a clash against Limerick in the decider on this Friday evening.

Some useful performers from Cork, another competitive game a boost ahead of facing into a tough Division 2 league campaign. A perfect preparation, allowing players more profile and a chance for fringe personnel to put their hand up for places on the league panel.

Cork made five changes from the opening game against Kerry, into the side came goalkeeper Chris Kelly, Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh and Luke Fahy of Ballincollig in defence, while the experienced John O’Rourke and Steven Sherlock came into attack.

And with a number of players involved with UCC and MTU in key Sigerson Cup games this week, further alterations can be expected in the concluding game to the secondary competition thus another opportunity for management to run the rule on new talent.

Against Clare, just three scorers on the board, a potent full-forward line of Sherlock, Brian Hurley and Jones contributing handsomely to the 2-10 tally. A lively opening might well have yielded Cork a goal in the initial attack, Jones the provider for Sherlock only to be denied by a fine save from Clare ‘keeper David Sexton from the host club.

Team captain Hurley broke the deadlock, his point cancelled out immediately by a duplicate score from Jamie Malone. Apart from the opening blast, there wasn’t much to write home about during the initial quarter, an exchange of points to Sherlock and Eoin Cleary squaring up matters again.

Playing against the wind, Cork proceeded to dominate, availing of a solid defensive formation with Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire creating an impression in the centre. Though wayward shooting impacted on the visitors, Cork discovered their radar from Hurley and Jones following good work by Maguire.

That lead was extended by a Sherlock free, Clare losing the effective Malone to injury, his direct replacement Pearse Lillis obliged with a much needed point to cut the arrears 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

Few of the Clare attack had carried a threat going forward in the opening half, necessitating a change with three substitutes introduced at the break including the experienced Podge Collins.

Though Hurley added to the Cork tally upon the restart, the Clare alterations created an improvement, the hosts offering much more urgency as they began to create an impression, Keelan Sexton posted a pair of frees and another from Cleary ate into the deficit, 0-8 to 0-6 game by the 50th minute.

However, Cork read the danger and profited from a productive move, Rory Maguire just on the field, launched the offensive, feeding Fahy whose centre found Sherlock to blast to the net.

The game proceeded to lose its impetus, Cork introducing ten substitutes failed to halt their all round dominance, Clare’s cause not helped on a black card picked up by Darragh Bohannon.

Though Cleary and Sexton posted Clare points, Cork steadied themselves and put the contest beyond doubt on a second goal, Hurley and another substitute Cian Kiely, the instigators for Jones to finish with aplomb.

An encouraging display for John Cleary’s side in the first of three clashes away to Clare during 2023. First blood to Cork, next up is a National Football League Division 2 assignment on Sunday, March 5 in Ennis followed by a return to Cusack Park, five weeks later on Sunday, April 9 in a crunch quarter-final to the Munster SFC.

CORK: C Kelly (Eire Og); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); C Og Jones (Iveleary) 1-1, B Hurley (Castlehaven) 0-3, S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 1-6 (0-3f) Subs: T Clancy (Clonakilty) for D O’Mahony (50), R Maguire (Castlehaven) for S Meehan (50), R Deane (Bantry Blues) for E McSweeney (54), C Kiely (Ballincollig) for M Shanley (63), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for J O’Rourke (64), S Merritt (Mallow) for L Fahy (66), P Ring (Aghabullogue) for T Walsh (67), P Walsh (Kanturk) for R Maguire (69), F Herlihy (Dohenys) for B O’Driscoll (69), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for C Óg Jones (69)

CLARE: D Sexton; D Nagle, K Brennan, R Lanigan; A Sweeney, J Malone 0-1, C O’Dea; D Bohannon, B McNamara; D Coughlan, E Cleary 0-2f, C Downes; A Griffin, K Sexton 0-3f, D Walsh Subs: P Lillis 0-1 for J Malone (25 inj), G Cooney for D Walsh (ht), D O’Neill for B McNamara (ht), P Collins 0-1 for C Downes (ht), M McInerney for A Griffin (52), M Garry for D Nagle (57), T McDonald for D Coughlin (60), M Doherty for A Sweeney (63), T Meenehan for K Sexton (64), F Guinnane for R Lanigan (64)

REFEREE: B Fleming (Kerry)