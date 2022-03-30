St. Peter’s deliver devastating display to overcome Duarigle Gaels to claim U21 B title

DUHALLOW U-21 B FC FINAL

St. Peter’s 4-11

Duarigle Gaels 2-8

Revenge proved sweet for St. Peter’s on overcoming Duarigle Gaels in the Central Sport Stores Duhallow U-21 B FC Final at Banteer. A well deserved triumph for the Rockchapel, Meelin and Freemount contingent, their sheer intensity helped dominate the possession stakes over the course of the hour.

The emphatic nature of the margin was not expected as Duarigle Gaels had bettered the same opponents by seven points in the Group stages three weeks previously. However on this occasion, the Millstreet and Cullen contingent had no complaints to the superior power of a well drilled and committed St. Peter’s outfit.

Duarigle had started on a promising note, points chalked up by Luke Murphy and namesake Donagh Murphy. However a breeze assisted St. Peter’s got to grips with the situation with Cormac Curtin and Eoin Collins posting points.

Steadily Peter’s looked sharp and focused through the effective play of Brian Carroll and Pat Curtin in defence with Cathal Broderick and Michael O’Callaghan catching the eye in midfield. And the Duarigle defence found themselves in bother with Cormac Curtin and Collins impressing.

Read More

A foul on Jimmy McAulliffe earned a penalty, Curtin tucking away neatly. That score whipped up Peter’s momentum, Curtin turned provider for Collins to add a second goal for a commanding 2-6 to 0-3 lead at half time.

Peter’s remained a determined force on the restart, Collins forced a terrific save from Duarigle ‘keeper Jack O’Riordan before Curtin made no mistake for his side’s third goal. Duarigle improved, a glimmer of hope surfaced, a free from David O’Donovan dropped into the danger zone for Alan O’Leary to connect and deliver a much needed goal.

Back came St. Peter’s, three points from Collins and Curtin cancelled out the concession of the goal. Again Duarigle attempted a recovery, forced to work much harder for their scores, O’Leary and Luke Murphy chipped in with points.

St. Peter’s industry stood between the sides, Curtin netting his third goal, a second penalty saved only for Curtin to oblige with the rebound. Duarigle grabbed a late consolation goal from O’Donovan as Peter’s saw it comfortably to the finish.

On doing so, St. Peter’s added to the A title won last season, on this occasion, team captain Seán Broderick accepting the silverware from Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch.

ST PETER’S: J Murphy; B Carroll, D Carroll, J Walsh; J Twomey, P Curtin, E Murphy; M O’Callaghan, C Broderick, Ciarán Curtin 0-1, Cormac Curtin 3-5 (1-0p, 0-3f), D Buckley 0-1; S Broderick, J McAulliffe, E Collins 1-4 (0-3f). Sub: A Curtin for E Murphy, R McAulliffe for J Twomey, J McAulliffe for E Collins, D Dineen for Cormac Curtin.

DUARIGLE GAELS: J O’Riordan; C Casey, C Murphy, S Murphy; T Cronin, D Murphy 0-2, J Twomey; L O’Donoughue, L Murphy 0-5 (0-4f); F Cronin, H Linehan, A O’Leary 1-1; E O’Sullivan, D O’Donovan 1-1, D O’Riordan. Subs: E O’Mahony for C Casey, E Murphy for D O’Riordan, N Daly for J Twomey, S O’Riordan for E O’Sullivan, L Doody for C Murphy.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)