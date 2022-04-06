St Kevin’s U-15 and U17 hurlers have comfortable wins over St Dominic’s and Doneraile in Rebel Og league

REBEL OG U-15 HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3

St. Kevin's 6-7

St Dominic's 1-6

St. Kevin's the Milford-Ballyclough combination were comfortable winners over St Dominic's in the U-15 Division 3 HL at Milford. The winners were overall the better side with Cian Lawlee outstanding. The sides were level 0-1 each before Lawlee had his first goal in the sixth minute. Cormac Fitzgerald followed with a goal soon after.

Peter O'Keeffe had three points in succession for St. Dominic's as they came within three points 2-1 to 0-4. Cian Lawlee added two pointed frees. In the 27th minute Ciaran Aherne had a goal that had St Kevin's ahead at half time 3-3 to 0-4.

On the resumption an early goal by Ria Daly opened up a big lead. Cian Lawlee pointed a free and when John O'Leary goaled in the 39th minute St Kevin's were 6- 4 to 0-4 ahead. The Glanworth-Shanballymore side battled the the end. They had a goal by James O'Brien with Darragh Casey pointing two frees. Late points by Cian Roche-O'Connell, Thomas Walsh and Cian Lawlee saw St Kevin's emerge easy victors in the end. The winners were best served by John O'Leary, Cormac Fitzgerald, Ciaran Aherne and Cian Lawlee.

St. Dominic's were best served by James O'Brien, Peter O'Keeffe and Darragh Casey.

ST KEVIN'S: Darragh Hogan, Ronan Collins, Daniel Linehan, Oisin O'Gorman, Setanta Daly, John O'Leary 1-0, Darren Gould, Cian Roche- O'Connell 0-1, Cian Lawlee 2-5 (0-2f), Cormac Fitzgerald 1-0, Ciaran Aherne 1-0, Gerard Kennedy, Thomas Walsh 0-1, Donncha Stritch. Subs: Ria Daly 1-0 for Donncha Stritch, Donncha Stritch for Ria Daly.

ST DOMINIC'S: Gavin Barrett, James Hanrahan, Gearoid Desmond, Cillian Relihan, James O'Brien 1-0, Peter O'Keeffe 0-4 (2f, 1 '65'), Brian Nolan, Darragh Casey 0-2f, Tadhg Linehan, Harry Kennerely, Cian Looney, John Meaney, Lorcan Murray, Cian O'Donnell. Subs: Luke Twomey for Cian O'Donnell, Ben O'Donnell for John Meaney.

REBEL OG U-17 HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3

St. Kevin's 4-11

Doneraile 4-5

The overall balance and scoring power of St Kevins ensured them the points in this U-17 Division 3 HL at Milford last Friday. Exchanges were close in the first half. The home side opened with points by Ben Geary and Ethan Buckley (free) Doneraile hit the front when Alex Deady goaled in the ninth minute.

The winners replied with an Ethan Buckley goal. Midway through the half Oisin O'Gorman goaled and St Kevin's were 2-2 to 1-1 ahead. Caelan Jones added two points for Doneraile. In the closing moments Ethan Buckley and Ryan Carlton exchanged a point as the winners led at the break 2-3 to 1-4.

On the changeover Ethan Buckley pointed another free. Caelan Jones worked well for Joseph Gubbins who pointed. Ben Geary replied with two points for St Kevin's. Doneraile got the lead down to a point when Joseph Gubbins and Alex Deady had a goal each. Impressive Ethan Buckley added two points and followed with a goal as they moved 4-9 to 3-5 clear. Doneraile never gave up. Caelan Jones goaled and followed with a pointed free. Ethan Buckley with late points from play and a free helped his side to a six point win.

Best for St. Kevin's Cian Lawlee, John O'Leary, Jack Lawlee, Ethan Buckley, Rowan Collins, Ben Geary and Oisin O'Gorman. For Doneraile Dean O'Reilly, Ryan Carlton, Joseph Gubbins, Alex Deady and Caelan Jones did well.

ST KEVIN'S: C Lawlee, K Savage, L Fitzgibbon, J O'Leary, J Lawlee, D Linehan, S Stritch, E Buckley 3-8 (0-4f), R Collins, B Geary 0-3, S Daly, O O'Gorman 1-0, T Walsh.

DONERAILE: C McSweeney, O Tavern, D O'Reilly, R Carlton 0-1, J Maguire, P O'Regan, S Williams, J Gubbins 1-1, C O'Brien, O Ward, J Walsh, A Deady 2-0, C Jones 1-4 (0-4f).

Strong second half sets Clyda Rovers U19s on their way to victory

REBEL OG U-19 FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Clyda Rovers 1-11

Mitchelstown 1-7

Clyda Rovers with a good second half showing ran out worthy winners over Mitchelstown in the Under-19 Football League Division 1 at Mitchelstown. The opening stages saw Mitchelstown start at a blistering pace with Bobby Baker, Ryan Donegan, Stephen Kenneally, Dillon Sheehan and Kevin Cotter making an early impression. Kevin Cotter got the scoring underway when he netted for the home side in the third minute. It helped them hold a 1-2 to no score cushion by the sixth minute.

Clyda Rovers recovered well from this early setback. David Cooney, Cian Walsh and Kevin Graham with points got them right back into the fray as they trailed by 1-3 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. Stephen Kenneally responded with a free for Mitchelstown but it was Clyda Rovers that were exerting most of the pressure at this stage. Good work by Kevin Graham resulted in Cian Walsh kicking a fine point. David Cooney added another point for the Mourneabbey side before the half time whistle as they trailed 1-4 to 0-5 at the interval.

On the changeover despite Mitchelstown reeling off two splendid points by Dillon Sheehan and Kevin Cotter that increased their lead to four points by the 36th minute it was Clyda Rovers that dominated the remainder of the game with Kieran Buckley, Patrick Ryan, Rowan Doherty, Kevin Graham, Cian Walsh, David Cooney and Cathal Corbett very much to the fore. Some well worked movements resulted in David Cooney getting the next four points before they hit the front in the 50th minute when Kevin Graham scored a fine point.

In the 53rd minute Clyda increased their advantage to two points when Cathal Corbett pointed and they followed with a goal two minutes later when Rowan Doherty and Cian Walsh linked up very well to set up Cathal Corbett for a well taken goal that helped seal the issue.

CLYDA ROVERS: J Brown, R Deane, K Buckley, R Murray, N Burke, P Ryan, C Dennehy, R Doherty, K Graham 0-2, T Barrett, C Walsh 0-2, M Murphy, C Murphy, D Cooney 0-6 (4f), C Corbett 1-1. Subs: D O'Mahony for M Murphy, J Cahill for T Barrett, A O'Callaghan for C Murphy.

MITCHELSTOWN: T Nolan, O Hanrahan, E Geary, A Barry, O Morrissey, R Donegan 0-1, B Baker, S Kenneally 0-1f, L Murphy 0-1f, C McNamara, D Sheehan 0-1, E Flynn, P Flynn, K Cotter 1-3 (0-1f), A O'Grady. Sub: D Conroy for S Kenneally (inj).