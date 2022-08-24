St John's finish strongly to better gritty Tullylease in Duhallow JBFC

DUHALLOW JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

St. John's 1-13

Tullylease 2-4

A telling kick during the second half allowed St. John's get the better of Tullylease in the Duhallow Junior B Football Championship at Station Road.

When it mattered, St. John's produced a workmanlike showing and their better controlled football helped sway the outcome. In fairness, Tullylease stayed with the hosts for a lengthy stage yet they tired during the latter stages.

Tullylease held a dominance for much of the opening half through the solid work of Shane Hehir, Eamon Hannigan, Kieran O'Sullivan, Ben Pulis and Daren Geary. And their hopes received a perfect boost when Seán McCarthy raided forward from midfield to blast home a goal.

St. John's responded from points to Paddy O'Keeffe and Neally Corkery only for Tullylease to pounce for a second goal, Geary on hand to blast home. However Tullylease were thankful to 'keeper Aidan O'Gorman on producing a terrific save from Conor Healy to maintain a 2-2 to 0-5 advantage at the interval.

Faulty shooting hampered St. John's on the restart with a run of wides before they got radar corrected and points to Dan Dempsey and substitute Adrian Sheehan. Though Tullylease answered with a Pulis point, St. John's game carried a greater threat through the efforts of Paddy O'Keeffe, Con Lane, Healy and Sheehan.

And their hopes brightened, good work by John O'Sullivan allowed full forward Kevin Sheehan pounce for a goal. Apart from a point by Eoin Finn, Tullylease found it difficult to create inroads, that allowed St. John's finish strongly, Healy, O'Sullivan and Corkery adding points to seal victory.

ST JOHN'S: J Cullinane; Con Lane, D O'Keeffe, K Webster; M O'Riordan, J O'Sullivan 0-1, P O'Keeffe 0-1; T Sheehan, S O'Sullivan; K O'Sullivan, Conor Lane, N Corkery 0-3, D Dempsey 0-1, K Sheehan, C Healy 0-5. Subs: A Sheehan 1-0, D O'Sullivan 0-1, B Kelleher.

TULLYLEASE: A O'Gorman; S Hehir, E Hannigan, C O'Sullivan; P O'Sullivan, N Collins, K O'Sullivan; S McCarthy 1-0, M O'Keeffe; B Pulius, D Geary 1-0, Simon Stokes, E Finn 0-2, Stephen Stokes, C O'Flynn 0-1. Subs: J Sheehy, E O'Gorman, A Shanahan.

Referee: M J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)