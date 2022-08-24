Cork

St John's finish strongly to better gritty Tullylease in Duhallow JBFC

John O'Sullivan of St. Johns evades Tullylease tackles in their Duhallow JBFC meeting. Photo by John Tarrant Expand

corkman

John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

St. John's 1-13

Tullylease 2-4

A telling kick during the second half allowed St. John's get the better of Tullylease in the Duhallow Junior B Football Championship at Station Road.

When it mattered, St. John's produced a workmanlike showing and their better controlled football helped sway the outcome. In fairness, Tullylease stayed with the hosts for a lengthy stage yet they tired during the latter stages.

Tullylease held a dominance for much of the opening half through the solid work of Shane Hehir, Eamon Hannigan, Kieran O'Sullivan, Ben Pulis and Daren Geary. And their hopes received a perfect boost when Seán McCarthy raided forward from midfield to blast home a goal.

St. John's responded from points to Paddy O'Keeffe and Neally Corkery only for Tullylease to pounce for a second goal, Geary on hand to blast home. However Tullylease were thankful to 'keeper Aidan O'Gorman on producing a terrific save from Conor Healy to maintain a 2-2 to 0-5 advantage at the interval.

Faulty shooting hampered St. John's on the restart with a run of wides before they got radar corrected and points to Dan Dempsey and substitute Adrian Sheehan. Though Tullylease answered with a Pulis point, St. John's game carried a greater threat through the efforts of Paddy O'Keeffe, Con Lane, Healy and Sheehan.

And their hopes brightened, good work by John O'Sullivan allowed full forward Kevin Sheehan pounce for a goal. Apart from a point by Eoin Finn, Tullylease found it difficult to create inroads, that allowed St. John's finish strongly, Healy, O'Sullivan and Corkery adding points to seal victory.

ST JOHN'S: J Cullinane; Con Lane, D O'Keeffe, K Webster; M O'Riordan, J O'Sullivan 0-1, P O'Keeffe 0-1; T Sheehan, S O'Sullivan; K O'Sullivan, Conor Lane, N Corkery 0-3, D Dempsey 0-1, K Sheehan, C Healy 0-5. Subs: A Sheehan 1-0, D O'Sullivan 0-1, B Kelleher.

TULLYLEASE: A O'Gorman; S Hehir, E Hannigan, C O'Sullivan; P O'Sullivan, N Collins, K O'Sullivan; S McCarthy 1-0, M O'Keeffe; B Pulius, D Geary 1-0, Simon Stokes, E Finn 0-2, Stephen Stokes, C O'Flynn 0-1. Subs: J Sheehy, E O'Gorman, A Shanahan.

Referee: M J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)

