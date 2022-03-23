St Dominic's take Under 21 CFC title

St Dominics took one of the first pieces of silverware of the season Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

O’SULLIVAN/LEWIS AVONDHU U21 C FC FINAL

St Dominics 2-12

Ballycastle Gaels 3-5

Two goals in as many minutes in the opening stages of the second half proved decisive as St Dominic's defeated a gallant Ballycastle Gaels side in the O'Sullivan/Lewis (Accountants) Mitchelstown Under 21 CFC final at Kildorrery on Thursday.

In a keenly contested encounter the issue was in the balance all through. The winners had some very good displays by Jamie Fogarty, Peter Condon, Cillian Lloyd, Marc Moloney, Jake Buckley, Fionn Desmond, Noah Butler, Aaron Noonan and 'man of the match' Darragh O'Brien, while for Ballycastle Gaels Jeff Gowen, Jack Relihan, Patrick Sheehan, Aidan O'Leary, Dan Roche, Gearoid Roche and Dylan Collins were equally as effective.

The opening stages saw St Dominic's quick into the action with Darragh O'Brien kicking two great points by the fourth minute. The lead was short-lived with Ballycastle Gaels wind assisted certainly creating their fair share of chances.

In the sixth minute Dan Roche set up Dylan Collins for a well taken goal. Darragh O'Brien levelled matters with a free for the Glanworth / Shanballymore combination, but it was Ballycastle Gaels that struck for their second goal in the 12th minute when a quickly taken free by Dan Roche was gathered by Dylan Collins who offloaded to Tommy Barrett who netted.

St Dominics regrouped well from this set back with Noah Butler and Darragh O'Brien featuring strongly in the half-forward line and by the 22nd minute points by O'Brien (three) and Aaron Noonan helped get them back on level terms at 2-1 to 0-7 – the Ballycastle Gaels point by Dan Roche.

However, the remainder of the half saw Ballycastle Gaels set the running with Patrick Sheehan and Aidan O'Leary to the fore in the key midfield sector.

Gearoid Roche added a point before a third goal on the stroke of the half time whistle by Brian Lombard helped them hold a deserved 3-2 to 0-7 lead at the interval.

On the changeover St Dominic's aided by the wind had a tonic start. In the 31st minute a free by Darragh O'Brien was broken down on the edge of the square with the alert Jordan O'Grady on hand to finish to the net from close range.

Two minutes later a good movement involving Jake Buckley and Jordan O'Grady saw the ball break to Noah Butler who finished to the net from a very tight angle. 2-7 to 3-2.

In a thrilling half both teams had their moments. Patrick Sheehan reduced the margin to a point when he kicked over a fine point. Jake Buckley and Patrick Sheehan swapped point a by the 40th minute as St Dominics held a slender lead. As the half went on St Dominic found scores easier to come by and a point each by Darragh O'Brien and Jake Buckley moved them three clear as the game headed into the last quarter.

Ballycastle Gaels refused to yield and came close to a fourth goal when Dylan Collins's effort from a very tight angle struck the side netting. Brian Lombard with a point in the 48th minute closed the deficit to two points, but this proved to be their last score with the winners adding two more points before the final whistle by Darragh O'Brien and Jake Buckley to run out close but deserving winners.

After the game North Cork Board chairman Arthur O'Keeffe presented the cup to the victorious captain Aaron Noonan.

ST DOMINICS: S Coleman, S Mullins, P Condon, L Fitzharris, C Lloyd, J Fogarty, M Moloney, J Buckley 0-3, F Desmond, N Butler 1-0, D O'Brien 0-8 (0-6f), A Noonan 0-1, C Barry, H McGrath, J O'Grady 1-0 Subs: B O'Grady for J O'Grady (inj), C McDonald for C Barry, C Clancy for S Mullins, I O'Dwyer for N Butler (inj).

BALLYCASTLE GAELS: R Woods, J Roche, J Gowen, M Burdett, C Crowley, J Relihan, S Sugrue, P Sheehan 0-2, A O'Leary, B Lombard 1-1, D Roche 0-1f, G Roche 0-1, T Barrett 1-0, D Collins 1-0, D Cooney Subs: E Sykes for T Barrett, B McCarthy for S Sugrue

REFEREE: John O'Brien (Ballygiblin)