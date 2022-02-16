St Dominic’s edge out St Kevin's in extra time in O’Sullivan-Lewis Under-21C semi-final

The Avondhu Under 21 football championship continues this weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

O’SULLIVAN-LEWIS UNDER 21 FC SEMI-FINAL

St. Dominics 3-13

St Kevins 2-14

AET

It took extra time to decide the outcome of the O'Sullivan-Lewis Under 21 C FC semi-final at Ballyhea on Sunday.

Both sides were evenly matched. St Kevins, the Ballyclough-Milford side, dominated for a long while. St Dominics helped by goals by Darragh O'Brien (2) and Aaron Noonan emerged close winners.

St Kevins opened with an early pointed free by Dylan Finnegan. St Dominic's had four points in succession by Darragh O'Brien (2) Jake Buckley and Aaron Noonan.

Michael O'Flynn pointed for St Kevin's. By the 21st minute they were level 0-5 each. Coming up to half time Aaron Finnegan worked well for Jamie O'Connor who goaled helping St Kevins to an interval lead 1-6 to 0-5.

On the restart Conor McDonnell pointed for St Dominic's. Both sides exchanged points as Kevin's led 1-8 to 0-8. Aaron Finnegan had a Kevins’ goal in the 53rd minute 2-9 to 0-8.

St Dominics replied immediately with an Aaron Noonan goal. Impressive Darragh O'Brien had a goal for the Glanworth / Shanballymore side as they edged ahead 2-10 to 2-9. In injury time Aaron Finnegan pointed a free that had the sides deadlocked at full-time 2-10 each.

In extra-time St Kevins hit the front with two points Diarmuid O'Brien and Noah Butler worked well for Darragh O'Brien who pointed. Jamie O'Connor and Jordan O'Grady exchanged a point 2-13 to 2-12 at half-time.

On the restart St Dominic's had a goal by Darragh O'Brien after good combined play by Noah Butler, Jake Buckley Diarmuid O'Brien and Aaron Noonan as they edged ahead 3-12 to 2-13.

Jake Buckley landed a long range point. St Kevin's completed the scoring with a pointed free by Dylan Finnegan. The Glanworth / Shanballymore side now await the winner of Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels and Ballycastle Gaels in the second semi-final listed for this weekend.

ST DOMINICS: S Coleman, S Mullins, J Fogarty, C McDonnell 0-1, M Moloney 0-1, P Condon, K Lloyd, H McGrath, J Buckley 0-2, N Butler 0-1, D O'Brien 2-6 (0-1f) A Noonan 1-1, I O'Dwyer, S Looney, B O'Grady Subs: D Roberts for I O'Dwyer, J O'Grady 0-1 for P Condon (inj) P Condon for S Looney (inj) D O'Brien for C McDonnell

ST KEVINS: C O'Sullivan, P O'Flynn, S O'Flynn, R Hannigan, K O'Flynn, E Kelleher, D Ludgate, D Finnegan 0-3 (0-2f), J O'Flynn, K McDonnell, M O'Flynn 0-2, S O'Leary, A Finnegan 1-6 (0-5f. J O'Connor 1-3, E O'Gorman Subs: M O'Callaghan for K McDonnell, K McDonnell for E O'Gorman, E O'Gorman for S O'Leary, S O'Leary for R Hannigan

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)