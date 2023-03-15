Cork

Spirited revival sees Glenville overhaul Dromtariffe in Division 5

The Duhallow men had lead by six points at one juncture, but Glenville struck back

The Duhallow men had lead by six points at one juncture, but Glenville struck back Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

corkman

John Tarrant

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 5

Glenville 1-7

Dromtariffe 0-6

A spirited revival allowed Glenville get the better of visitors Dromtariffe in a game of swaying fortunes.

Dromtariffe looked well positioned to shoot the opening six points, Glenville’s position looked precarious yet Glenville weren’t prepared to bow out too tamely in a rewarding comeback.

Favoured by the elements, Dromtariffe tore into the fray, a promising start helped secure a 0-6 to 0-0 advantage inside the opening 20 minutes. Once settled, Glenville took the sting out of the Dromtariffe challenge, Seamus Curtin and Josh Cooke points helped reduce the leeway 0-6 to 0-2.

And the game’s complexion changed completely on the turnover, the flow very much with Glenville as James Gowen, Ciaran O’Leary and Cooke delivered telling scores.

GLENVILLE: C O'Reilly; D Sheehan, E Delahunt, D O'Sullivan; T Dinan, J Carver, S O'Reilly; C Fitzgerald, R Murray; C O’Leary, J Gowen, J Cooke; J O’Riordan, S Curtin, L Foley

