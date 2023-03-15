Spirited revival sees Glenville overhaul Dromtariffe in Division 5

The Duhallow men had lead by six points at one juncture, but Glenville struck back Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 5

Glenville 1-7

Dromtariffe 0-6

A spirited revival allowed Glenville get the better of visitors Dromtariffe in a game of swaying fortunes.

Dromtariffe looked well positioned to shoot the opening six points, Glenville’s position looked precarious yet Glenville weren’t prepared to bow out too tamely in a rewarding comeback.

Favoured by the elements, Dromtariffe tore into the fray, a promising start helped secure a 0-6 to 0-0 advantage inside the opening 20 minutes. Once settled, Glenville took the sting out of the Dromtariffe challenge, Seamus Curtin and Josh Cooke points helped reduce the leeway 0-6 to 0-2.

And the game’s complexion changed completely on the turnover, the flow very much with Glenville as James Gowen, Ciaran O’Leary and Cooke delivered telling scores.

GLENVILLE: C O'Reilly; D Sheehan, E Delahunt, D O'Sullivan; T Dinan, J Carver, S O'Reilly; C Fitzgerald, R Murray; C O’Leary, J Gowen, J Cooke; J O’Riordan, S Curtin, L Foley