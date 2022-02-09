So near and yet so far, as mighty Ballygiblin effort goes unrewarded

What a humdinger! Both Ballygiblin and Mooncoin produced a contest that ranks alongside any of the great battles between Cork and Kilkenny teams down through the years.

For quality, intensity and entertainment, this thriller had everything, clearly, that inter-county rivalry clearly evident at club level. By the end of a gripping hour, disappointment surfaced in Croke Park for Ballygiblin yet the hurt of losing an All Ireland Club JAHC cracker can be the fuel that drives the proud Avondhu men forward in 2022.

Naturally, Ballygiblin were gutted, so were Kerry neighbours Kilmoyley and Gneeveguilla, all three within a single score of victories only to relent to Leinster and Connacht representatives. Whatever the margin, no words of comfort can dull the pain of coming up second best on the biggest stage of all in Croke Park.

Defeat was tough on a gallant Ballygiblin, they contributed immensely to a thrilling contest that ebbed and flowed all through the hour. The old saying that one has to lose one before winning bore out once again with Mooncoin erasing a previous reversal to land All Ireland honours at the second attempt.

Exactly five years ago, Mooncoin lost to Cork champions Mayfield by a single point in a marvellous 2017 decider. Memories of that galling defeat were consigned to the history books as Mooncoin found redemption to a marvellous contest.

Just four survivors from 2017 fielded on the starting Mooncoin line up against Ballygiblin, clearly Eoin Purcell, Cormac Daly, John Fitzgerald and Kevin Crowley were on a mission on returning to the Croke Park determined to land the Holy Grail at the second attempt.

When it mattered, Mooncoin's game came to boil at crucial stages none more so when county Under 20 player Martin O'Neill delightfully converted a sideline to put two between the protagonists. And though Ballygiblin had the closing say with a last ditch point, a case of too little too late.

By doing so, Mooncoin became the 10th club from Kilkenny to win All Ireland honours at the grade, the minimum margin success surely tasted sweet as its famous anthem was sung with gusto in South Kilkenny during the past week.

Ballygiblin certainly died with their boots on, the solid performance will be of little consolation to Ronan Dwane's men where for the third consecutive campaign, a Cork side fell to Kilkenny opponents where Clougdubh faltered to eventual champions Dunamaggin in a semi-final before Russell Rovers incurred a narrow loss to Conahy Shamrocks in the 2020 decider.

Credit to Ballygiblin on battling ferociously and bravely all through the hour only to succumb to classic Mooncoin scores during the latter stages. Clearly, Mooncoin were on a mission, calm and composed, a brilliant start to the game confirmed their experience of the occasion to race into a steady 0-6 to 0-2 advantage.

Those early signs were ominous for Ballygiblin yet a skilful side adjusted to the occasion, timely interventions by 'keeper Christopher Noonan and with Mark Keane creating an impression, that helped stem the tide.

Indeed, Ballygiblin as the opening half aged, Ballygiblin had seized the initiative, points from Joseph O'Sullivan, Colin English and Seán O'Sullivan had altered the scoreboard 0-10 to 0-9 at the interval.

But from the restart, Mooncoin found a quicker gear, restarted with three unanswered points to confirm a grip on the proceedings. Ballygiblin were on the backfoot only to grab a lifeline, Keane's long delivery found Dean Barry whose ground shot found the net for a slender lead.

However, the Mooncoin response was emphatic, a trio of points regained the upper-hand. The Ballygiblin management of Dwane and Dave Moher sought to redress the situation, shades of the County Final against Dromtarriffe on the tactical tweak on moving Keane from centre-back to full-forward.

It paid dividends for a spell, the former Aussie Rules player won possession and frees for Joseph O'Sullivan and Darragh Flynn to bisect the uprights. However, the Kilkenny champions stood tall to the challenge, confirmed on quality closing points by Adam Croke and O'Neill, scores worthy of winning an All-Ireland title.

And though Ballygiblin grabbed a consolation point, the shrill of the full time whistle sounded, joy for Mooncoin, but the pain of defeat on Ballygiblin shoulders.

At the end of a marvellous campaign all associated can be hugely proud of the effort their players produced, pride in the performance and the immense heart demonstrated much to the delight of their terrific band of supporters.

Though not completing the journey, the past couple of months in the height of the pandemic and restrictions saw Ballygiblin serve a tonic to soothe challenging times that earned reward with divisional, county and provincial silverware.

For most Cork clubs, they may get one opportunity to reach a Junior or Intermediate All Ireland Final. However, fate may be kind to Ballygiblin, the County Board alignment of lower grades sees Ballygiblin function in the 2022 Premier Junior Championship with the winners progressing to the Munster Championship.

And with just twelve teams involved, it represents an opportunity for Ballygiblin to get back on trail. Yes, it's a long road but something to contemplate over the weeks and months ahead.

Indeed, Ballygiblin have been incredible ambassadors for Cork GAA and can be immensely proud of what they have achieved.