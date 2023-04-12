Smarter Ballydesmond better Millstreet in County SFL Division 5

Kevin O'Connell enroute to shooting a Ballydesmond point against Millstreet during the Co. FL Division 5 Photo by John Tarrant

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 5

Ballydesmond 1-12

Millstreet 1-8

Ballydesmond produced a strong performance to help themselves to a deserved four point victory over Millstreet in the County FL Division 5 at Millstreet. The visitors performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too much for Millstreet to cope.

Indeed, Ballydesmond clicked into gear from an early stage with Gerry Healy, Shane Kelly, Neil O'Sullivan, Kevin O'Connell and Donncha O'Connor to the fore. O'Connnor led the way in terms of scores, well supported by O'Connell and Niall Fleming.

Millstreet encountered difficulty on creating space though points from Michael Vaughan and Hugh Linehan narrowed the deficit 0-6 to 0-3 at half time. Upon the restart, Millstreet rose a notch from the efforts of Shane Hickey, Darragh Cashman and Alan O'Leary.

And the home side were right back in the hunt, full forward Pa Dineen grounded to win a penalty, Dineen duly blasting the spotter to the Ballydesmond net for stalemate. Ballydesmond's cause wasn't helped on a second yellow card picked up by Shane Kelly.

The setback failed to distract the visitors , regaining the lead, a long sideline from Donncha O'Connor located Neil O'Sullivan to goal from close range. Millstreet did reply per points from Hickey and Cashman yet there was no denying Ballydesmond, points from O'Connor and Colin Dunlea rubberstampted their third win from four starts.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, S Murphy, Donal O’Connor; R Flynn, J Healy, C Dunlea 0-1; S Kelly, N O’Sullivan 1-0; P Breen 0-1, Donncha O’Connor 0-6, K O’Connell 0-2, D Murphy, N Fleming 0-2, J O’Leary Subs: M Collins, B O’Leary, D Murphy, D Kelly, B Linehan

MILLSTREET: C Twomey; A Murphy, L O’Donoughue, B O’Connor; B G Murphy, S Hickey 0-1, C Corkery; K Crowley, D Cashman 0-1; C O’Leary, T Sheehan, M O’Connor; M Vaughan 0-2, P Dineen 1-0, H Linehan 0-3 Subs: A O’Leary 0-1, M Murphy, M Thornton

REFEREE: J Hartnett (Boherbue)