Slick moving Dromtarriffe all too good for St. Ita’s

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY JAHC SEMI-FINAL

Dromtarriffe 1-18

St. Ita's 0-11

DROMTARRIFFE pushed on impressively to overcome a timid St. Ita's challenge in the Co-Op Superstores County Junior A Hurling Championship semi-final in Mallow last Saturday.

By doing so, the Duhallow champions exhibited much more urgency and hurled without inhibition during the full hour to secure a safe passage to the final against Ballygiblin.

Much more was expected of St. Ita's, a close encounter had been anticipated yet Dromtarriffe possessed too much more power, pace and scoring ability for their opponents.

Having won a first time East Cork divisional title a week earlier, St. Ita's carried little experience yet they pinned their hopes on Cork Senior star Seamus Harnedy for guidance. However Dromtarriffe delegated former co. u20 captain Conor O'Callaghan on the big man, tracking every step of the big man, Harnedy limited to just two points from play in additiion to a 0-7 tally from placed balls.

As an unit, the Dromtarriffe defence were particularly imposing, O'Callaghan by the strong resistance of Michael O'Brien, Conor Cremin and Jack Murphy. Elsewhere, Dromtarriffe operated a high energy game with Kevin Cremin and Seán Howard emerging strong at midfield and in attack, phenomenal workkrate had the St. Ita's rearguard on the back foot.

From the off, Dromtarriffe were quick into the action, building from the backline and midfield, a flow of attacks yielded encouraging points from Daniel O'Keeffe and Brandon Murphy. St. Ita's attempted to get to grips with their task, Harnedy opening their account.

For a spell, the action was competitive, the sides traded points to Jerry O'Sullivan and Harnedy swopped a point by the 6th minute. Still Dromtarriffe were shaping up promisingly, points in succession by Murphy, Sean Howard (free) and Stephen Coyne helped secure a 0-6 to 0-3 advantage at the initial water break.

One sensed, St. Ita's weren't creating a major impression and it came to pass during the second quarter where the Imokilly representatives failed to add to their tally. Because of their growing influence, Dromtarriffe manage to take much of the wind out of the St. Ita's sails.

Indeed Dromtarriffe dictated the tempo and confidently held the upperhand with a run of points and St. Ita's were thankful to 'keeper Paudie O'Brien for a couple of timely interventions to stave off goal threats from a lively Dromtarriffe attack.

Certainly Dromtarriffe meant business and a 0-11 to 0-3 lead illustrated their dominance at half time. In fairness, St. Ita's needed to respond and they did so briefly on the restarts with lone scorers Darragh O'Brien and Seamus Harnedy finding the range.

The East Cork men appeared to have upped a gear but a decent restart was undone in the 37th min, Dromtariffe's Tomás Howard slipped the intentions of St. Ita's full back Michael Lewis and drilled low to the net past custodian O'Brien.

Now Dromtarriffe opened up the throttle, points to Coyne and the Howard brothers helped secure a 1-16 to 0-8 grip at the second water sos.

Though Seán Howard added a Dromtarriffe point, St. Ita's battled on and a spurt yielded Harnedy a trio of points. However, relying on just two players for scores summed up their troubles in so many departments though it would be remiss not to mention Dromtarriffe 'keeper Dermot Cremin on denying St. Ita's of possible goal chances as the contest drifted to a conclusion.

Dromtarriffe had the closing say from a Daniel O'Keeffe point, all concerned pleased with the outcome, Dromtarriffe hoping to complete the journey against fellow first time finalists Ballygiblin in a novel decider on this Saturday afternoon.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin, R Daly, M O'Brien, D O'Connor; C Cremin, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard 0-7 (5f, 1 ‘65’), K Cremin; J O'Sullivan 0-2, T Howard 1-2, D O'Keeffe 0-2; B Murphy 0-3, S Coyne 0-2, C O'Callaghan. Subs: E Murphy for C Cremin, D Dennehy for M O'Gorman, S McSweeney for K Cremin, S Aherne for T Howard.

ST. ITA'S: P O'Brien, M Coleman, M Lillis, S O'Connor, F Foley, C O'Brien, B McCarthy, M O'Brien, K Lee, S Harnedy 0-9 (6f, 1 '65’), G Coleman, D O'Brien 0-2, G Griffin, E Coleman, D Hickey. Subs: D O' Rourke for S O'Connor, E Loughlin for G Griffin, M Cunningham for F Foley.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)