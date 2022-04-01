Sky Sports to exclusively broadcast Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7

Sky Sports presenter Gráinne McElwain with the Sam Maguire cup at the launch of the broadcaster's 2022 GAA Championship schedule that will see the broadcaster air the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7, which is one of 14 Championship games exclusive to Sky Sports this year. Photo by Sportsfile

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to broadcast the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7, a game officially fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, but which the Cork players and management say they will only play in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The match is one of 14 GAA Championship games Sky Sports have exclusive broadcast right to this summer. Factoring in the shared rights to All-Ireland football and hurling championship semi-finals and finals, the subscription broadcaster will air 20 inter-county fixtures between April 16 and the end of July. All the games will be shown on the Sky Sports Arena channel.

Sky’s first exclusive game will be the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game between Wexford and Galway on April 16, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship the same day.

There is bound to be huge interest in the Kerry v Cork match on May 7, especially in light of this week’s developments over the venue. Initially pencilled in for Pairc Ui Rinn, because Pairc Ui Chaoimh is unavailable because of Ed Sheeran concerts taking place there at the end of this months, on Wednesday last the Munster Council officially ratified Fitzgerald Stadium as the venue for the match. The provincial council has concerns over the relatively small capacity of Pairc Ui Rinn and its ability to satisfy demand for tickets.

Former Kerry footballer, and current Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy will be part of the Sky Sports punditry team, alongside Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness for the football, while Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney will analyse the hurling.

Sky Sports GAA presenter Gráinne McElwain, will host the programmes, while Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty are Sky's commentators, with co-commentary from Paul Earley and Nicky English.

Exclusively on Sky Sports

April 16

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone

April 23

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin

Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford

April 30

Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down

Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford

May 7

Munster SFC Cork v Kerry

May 14

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny

May 21

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford OR Galway v Dublin

June 4

SFC Qualifiers Rd 1

June 11

SFC Qualifiers Rd 2 two games

June 25

All Ireland SFC Quarter Finals two games

Shared broadcast with other providers

July 2

All Ireland SHC semi-final

July 3

All Ireland SHC semi-final

July 9

All Ireland SFC semi-final

July 10

All Ireland SFC semi-final

July 17

All Ireland SHC Final

July 24

All Ireland SFC Final