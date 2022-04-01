Sky Sports to exclusively broadcast Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to broadcast the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7, a game officially fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, but which the Cork players and management say they will only play in Pairc Ui Rinn.
The match is one of 14 GAA Championship games Sky Sports have exclusive broadcast right to this summer. Factoring in the shared rights to All-Ireland football and hurling championship semi-finals and finals, the subscription broadcaster will air 20 inter-county fixtures between April 16 and the end of July. All the games will be shown on the Sky Sports Arena channel.
Sky’s first exclusive game will be the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game between Wexford and Galway on April 16, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship the same day.
There is bound to be huge interest in the Kerry v Cork match on May 7, especially in light of this week’s developments over the venue. Initially pencilled in for Pairc Ui Rinn, because Pairc Ui Chaoimh is unavailable because of Ed Sheeran concerts taking place there at the end of this months, on Wednesday last the Munster Council officially ratified Fitzgerald Stadium as the venue for the match. The provincial council has concerns over the relatively small capacity of Pairc Ui Rinn and its ability to satisfy demand for tickets.
Former Kerry footballer, and current Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy will be part of the Sky Sports punditry team, alongside Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness for the football, while Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney will analyse the hurling.
Sky Sports GAA presenter Gráinne McElwain, will host the programmes, while Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty are Sky's commentators, with co-commentary from Paul Earley and Nicky English.
Exclusively on Sky Sports
April 16
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone
April 23
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin
Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford
April 30
Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down
Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford
May 7
Munster SFC Cork v Kerry
May 14
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny
May 21
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford OR Galway v Dublin
June 4
SFC Qualifiers Rd 1
June 11
SFC Qualifiers Rd 2 two games
June 25
All Ireland SFC Quarter Finals two games
Shared broadcast with other providers
July 2
All Ireland SHC semi-final
July 3
All Ireland SHC semi-final
July 9
All Ireland SFC semi-final
July 10
All Ireland SFC semi-final
July 17
All Ireland SHC Final
July 24
All Ireland SFC Final