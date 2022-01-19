Six-goal Mourneabbey cruise to All-Ireland final meeting with Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Kathryn Coakley of Mourneabbey in action against Emma Duggan of St Peter's Dunboyne during the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final at Clyda Rovers GAA, in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

LGFA ALL-IRELAND SFC SEMI-FINAL

Mourneabbey 6-17

Dunboyne 0-5

Stand up and take a bow to all involved with the most successful GAA sporting team of the last decade as Mourneabbey booked their place in yet another All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final after one of the most comprehensive demolitions one is likely to see.

The North Cork reigning All Ireland Champions blitzed Dunboyne by all of 30 points – bagging a half dozen goals along the way - dominating from the first to the final whistle – simply sublime throughout.

Even those with only a passing interest in Irish sport would be familiar with names such as Ciara, Doireann and Meabh O’Sullivan however on this day, despite the aforementioned trio delivering masterclasses, all had to stand aside for Laura Fitzgerald who claimed a hugely impressive personal tally of four goals and two points.

Fitzgerald may well have been in the right place at the right time over and over again - showing just why she is one of the finest corner forwards playing the game today – however being in the right place is only part of what is required - finishing as she did was the real key to her massive personal tally.

Fitzgerald may well have stolen the headlines on this day, as she did in Munster semi-final and final with a hat trick of goals on each day, but the number 15 wasn’t the only one to impress last Sunday in as Doireann O’Sullivan, also in the most forward attacking line, bagging herself 2-7.

Doireann’s sister, former Cork captain Ciara, was also hugely influential during the 60+ minutes of action with four points from play, linking superbly with her fellow attackers in what turned out to be a masterclass of game management from start to finish.

New Cork manager Shane Ronayne, still at the helm in Mourneabbey, was obviously thrilled with the win and couldn’t help but to heap praise on his deserving stars.

“We think we have so many match winners in our squad now,” said the double All Ireland winning manager. “The job Bríd O’Sullivan did on Vikki Wall today was outstanding. Eimear Meaney full-back on Emma Duggan, unbelievable. We are absolutely thrilled. We had 36 scoring chances. That’s incredible for any group and we limited them to eleven. Outstanding defence as well.”

It is no wonder that Ronayne wanted to see out this current campaign with Mourneabbey before making a decision on his future.

Despite what was obviously a very difficult day at the office for Dunboyne, great credit must go to them for the way they continued to battle, right to the end.

Mourneabbey keeper Meabh O’Sullivan had two make some last gasp saves in the final quarter when goals looked like the obvious outcome while Dunboyne’s Emma Duggan hit the crossbar twice as the vanquished side went in search of something from the experience.

The win means that Mourneabbey will now go for three All Ireland titles on the bounce when they line out against Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the showpiece game in a couple of weeks.

Both sides know plenty about the opposition and this should make for a very interesting 60 minutes of action and while the score line is sure to be a lot tighter in this one there still is no hiding the fact that Mourneabbey will head to the final as the side to beat.

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; M Burke, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, E Jack 0-1; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan 0-1, B O’Sullivan 0-1; C O’Sullivan 0-4, D O’Sullivan 2-7 (0-5f), L Fitzgerald 4-2. Subs: D Cronin 0-1 for Ryan (35), A O'Sullivan for Meaney (41), H Gravey for Jack (49).

DUNBOYNE: A O’Sullivan; R McDermott, E Doyle, D Blaney; A Delaney, H Hickey, A Moffatt; V Wall, A Jones; J Kavanagh, S Melia 0-1, S Quinn; N Williams, E Duggan 0-3 (2f), F O’Neill 0-1. Subs: L Grant for Melia (41), L Walsh for O’Neill (44), A Kelly for Delaney (44), A Thompson for Williams (49), R Norman for Jones (55).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)