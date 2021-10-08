Sharper St Marks surprise Kanturk to lift their first ever Duhallow U21 title

St Marks thrilled to win the Central Sports Stores Duhallow Under 21A Hurling Championship following a win over Kanturk at Tullylease Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 A HC FINAL

St Marks 2-15

Kanturk 1-16

St Marks stepped up to the challenge to defeat Kanturk in a thrilling Central Sport Stores Duhallow Under 21 A Hurling Championship Final played at a wet Tullylease.

In doing so, the Freemount and Meelin amalgamation made light of the underdog tag to dig deep and land a deserved victory. Crucially, the winners hurled with a passion that held a superior verve and cohesion all through the hour, all important to erasing a four point deficit early in the second half.

It is fair to say that Kanturk were down a few key players owing to injury and though lacking nothing in effort, they failed to hold the same cutting edge of their opponents.

A competitive opening saw Kanturk lay down a marker and a well taken Alan Walsh goal provided a perfect boost. St Marks hung in, the no nonsense play of David Carroll, John Walsh, Tommy Noonan and Cathal Broderick in defence provided a launch-pad for a series of attacks.

Up front, the unerring free taking of Michael O’Callaghan along with busy performances from Mikey McAulliffe and Jack Curtin helped force parity (0-9 to 1-6) at the break.

For a spell, Kanturk offered a far greater purpose to their game on the restart, the efforts of Liam Cashman, Brian O’Sullivan, Colin and Alan Walsh helped crank up the intensity.

Points to Gavin Kenehen, O’Sullivan and Colin Walsh pushed Kanturk four ahead and well positioned for a takeover. However, St Marks weren’t prepared to bow out too tamely and duly turned matters around with two goals in quick succession.

Good work by Cathal Broderick allowed Curtin goal, that score whipped up momentum, Kevin O’Connor provided space for McAulliffe show a clear pair of heels to net for the second St Marks’ goal.

Now a gripping struggle for supremacy unfolded, a pair of O’Sullivan frees for Kanturk bettered by a smashing sideline converted by O’Callaghan for Marks.

Kanturk kept in hot pursuit, Alan Walsh points matched by Cormac Curtin and O’Callaghan. Still the issue remained in the balance, Marks’ ‘keeper James Moynihan rescued his side with a brilliant reflex save from Walsh and full back Shane Curtin scooped the rebound out of the danger zone.

O’Sullivan did point the resultant ‘65’ only for St. Marks to respond, Jimmy McAulliffe took possession from a sideline by O’Callaghan to bisect the uprights.

Again, O’Sullivan pointed a Kanturk free and as the clock ticked down, St Marks had their backs against the wall but they coped efficiently to cope with incessant late pressure to secure a first time title in the grade.

ST MARKS: J Moynihan; D Carroll, S Curtin, J Walsh; T Noonan, C Broderick, K O’Connor; Ciarán Curtin, D Buckley; J Curtin 1-1, M O’Callaghan 0-11 (9f, 1 sideline), Cian Curtin; Cormac Curtin 0-1, M McAulliffe 1-0, J McAulliffe 0-2

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; A Murphy, L Cashman, C Breen; E Hayes, B O’Sullivan 0-6 (5f, 1 ‘65’), O’ O’Connor; C O’Sullivan, R Sheahan; B Healy 0-1, C Walsh 0-4, M Hootan; C O’Donoughue 0-1, A Walsh 1-3, G Kenehen 0-1 Subs: P Leahy for A Murphy, S Hopkins for C O’Donoughue, E McAulliffe for M Hootan

REFEREE: S Stokes (Tullylease)