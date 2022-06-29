Shandrum impressive winners over Carrigtwohil in minor league semi-final

COUNTY PREMIER 2 MHL SEMI-FINAL

Shandrum 1-21

Carrigtwohill 1-12

Shandrum had nine-points to spare over Carrigtwohill in the County Premier 2 MHL semi-final at Newtown last week.

The East Cork side had the aid of the wind in the first half and did well. They led at the break 1-10 to 1- 5. Early pressure by Carrigtwohill led to points by Padraigh Walsh (two) and Matthew Barrett.

They had a goal by Success Aragbeala 1-3 to 0-0. 'Shandrum replied with a goal and a point by Kieran Murphy by the end of the first quarter. Padraigh Walsh had a series of points along with Matthew Barrett as 'Carrig' led at the break by five points.

Four rapid points on the restart by Liam O'Mahony, Eoin O'Mahony, and Kieran Murphy (2) cut the lead to a point 1-10 to 1- 9. By the 47th minute the sides were deadlocked 1-11 each.

The home side dominated the final quarter. They defended very well and some excellent points by Kieran Murphy, Eoin O'Mahony, Christopher Dunne and Robert Troy saw them advance to meet Aghada in the county final by a nine-point margin.

Best for 'Shandrum Daniel O'Connell, Tom McCarthy, Eoin O'Mahony Liam O'Mahony and Kieran Murphy. For Carrigtwohill Daniel Murnane, Matthew Barrett, Success Aragbeala Sean Brennan and Padraigh Walsh did well.

SHANDRUM: D O'Connell, P O'Connor, E Walsh, E Keating, D Ryan, T McCarthy, T O'Neill, J Murray,k J Hogan, L O'Mahony 0-2, E O'Mahony 0-4 (0-1f), C Dunne 0-1, R Troy 0-2, K Murphy 1-12 (0-6f, 0-1 '65'), B Jordan-Reidy

CARRIGTWOHILL: K Graham, S Allen, D Nolan, B Allen, A Delaney, D Murnane, M McCarthy, M Barrett 0-2, J Tynan, C Cunningham, S Brennan 0-1, J Joseph, P Walsh 0-9 (0-4f, 0-1 '65'), S Aragbeale 1-0, J Cotter Sub: D Walsh for J Cotter

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)