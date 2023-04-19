Shanballymore score late goals to edge win over Glanworth in football league

AVONDHU FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Shanballymore 2-6

Glanworth 0-10

Following a dramatic finish to this Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 2 FL encounter at Shanballymore on Tuesday evening a goal from Eoin McHugh at the end of normal time saw the home side pip Glanworth to victory by a two point margin. As well as league points at stake it was also doubled up as a 2022 Division FL semi-final with Shanballymore progressing.

Played in windy conditions Glanworth played with the elements in the opening half. They dominated for long periods with Emmett Sheehan (3) Aaron Noonan, Jessie Walsh and Michael Sheehan having points that moved them 0-6 to no score in front. Indeed Glanworth could have been further ahead but they kicked some bad wides from scoreable opportunities that proved costly at the end. Shanballymore who found it very hard to make headway struck for a vital score in the closing moments when a delivery by Noah Butler was finished to the net by Jordan O'Grady as they trailed at the interval by 0-6 to 1-0.

On the changeover Glanworth were first into the action. Michael Sheehan came close to scoring an early goal but his effort went over the crossbar for a point. Further pressure saw Tom McGrath, Peter Condon and Scott Sheehan with some well taken scores help them move into a commanding 0-10 to 1-1 lead by the 43rd minute.. However from here on Shanballymore seized the initiative with Barry Sheedy, Darragh Palmer, Noah Butler, Corey Buckley and Eoin McHugh finishing strongly.

The home side were denied at least two goals scoring chances in this half by the crossbar with Shane Looney in particular being denied by the upright after being put through by Corey Buckley. A great solo run by Barry Sheedy set up Noah Butler for a point and they followed with points by Corey Buckley (2), Darragh Palmer and Barry Sheedy to trailed

0-10 to 1-6 by the 57th minute. At the end or normal time Shanballymore struck for what proved to be the match winning score. A free by Noah Butler dropped short on the edge of the square with Eoin McHugh first to react to finish to the net in front of a crowded goalmouth. Glanworth who were reduced to 14 players midway through this half when a player picked up a second bookable offence threw caution to the wind in injury time but it was not to be with Shanballymore emerging victors by a two point margin.

SHANBALLYMORE: St Donegan, P Fitzgerald, B Sheedy 0-1, C McDonnell, B O'Grady, E McHugh 1-0, R Hallinan, S Looney, D Palmer 0-2, J Sheedy, J Buckley, C Buckley 0-2 (1f), J O'Grady 1-0, N Butler 0-1, S Cronin. Subs: B O'Regan for B O'Grady, K Barry for S Cronin, P Burke for J O'Grady,

GLANWORTH: S Coleman, C Whelton, M Blackburne, C Clancy, D Curran, M Moloney, J Walsh 0-1, T McGrath 0-1, J Fogarty, A Noonan 0-1, P Condon 0-1, E Sheehan 0-3 (1f), S Sheehan 0-1 m, M Sheehan 0-2, B Gallagher. Subs: I O'Dwyer for E Sheehan (inj), D Hannon for B Gallagher,

AVONDHU FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Mitchelstown 0-10

Kildorrery 1-7

Near neighbours and great rivals Mitchelstown and Kildorrery met in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 3 FL at Mitchelstown on Monday last with Kildorrery keeping their unbeaten run to date in tact when an injury time point from Matthew Fitzgibbon saw them earn of the spoils. The opening half saw the the home side play with the aid of the strong breeze and their authority on proceedings was reflected when Dave Dineen, Kevin Cotter, Kieran Fox and Eoin Flynn had points as they were full value of their 0-7 to 0-2 interval lead. On the changeover Kildorrery got to grips early on and helped by a well taken goal from Tom Monaghan they hit the front at 1-6 to 0-7 as the game headed into the last quarter. In a close finish both teams battled hard for supremacy. Mitchelstown regrouped well and as the final whistle approached they held a slender 0-10 to 1-6. Kildorrery who were unbeaten to date in the current league battled to the end and their efforts were rewarded in stoppage time when Matthew Fitzgibbon kicked over the equalising score.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: D Dineen 0-5, K Cotter 0-2, E Flynn 0-1, K Fox 0-1, D Harte 0-1,

Scorers for Kildorrery: T Monaghan 1-0, L McMillan 0-2. M Fitzgibbon 0-2, D Kelly 0-1, S Watson 0-1. J McNamara 0-1