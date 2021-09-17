Senior Previews: Charleville’s clash with the champs is pure box-office

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC

Charleville v Blackrock

Saturday, September 18

Banteer 5.30pm

Banteer has held many a big game over the years, but few will be as eagerly awaited as the one that is coming this Saturday evening – as Charleville take on the might of Blackrock on the local GAA field.

For Charleville, this is a genuine opportunity to show the hurling community just how far they have come over the years after winning their way from junior, all the way to premier senior over the last decade or more.

Last weekend, both of these sides came out on the wrong side of their opening round encounters with Charleville going down to the might of St Finbarrs, while Blackrock were shown the door by an equally impressive Erins Own.

Blackrock are the current PSHC champions, but will need to go some if they are to retain that crown, while for Charleville, they don’t really come much bigger than this – particularly when your back is to the wall.

While Blackrock will line up with Niall and John Cashman, Mark O’Keeffe, Daniel Meaney as well as Alan and Gavin Connolly – no shortage of class hurlers there they will be met head on by a Charleville squad with players of the quality of Darragh Fitzgibbon, Danny O’Flynn and James O’Brien. No quarter likely to be asked or given.

Neither side can really afford to draw, let alone to lose so expect everything to be left out on the field as a host of the finest hurlers in the county go toe to toe for 2021 survival.

Douglas v Newtownshandrum

Saturday, September 18

Glantane, 4pm

Glantane GAA Club will get to host another big game this weekend as two big sides come to lock horns in the PSHC this Saturday afternoon.

After drawing with Ballincollig last Sunday, Newtownshandrum head into this one with plenty to prove after letting slip a winning position against a dual club side.

In that one, Newtown looked under pressure early on, but settled well and looked all the way winners 10 out but at the final whistle they were disappointed to secure just one point – that said, it could have been worse so this Saturday the men in green will look to improve.

On the other side this Saturday sit a Douglas side buoyed by a brilliant 11-point win over a highly fancied Glen Rovers.

Newtown will need to be on their guard this weekend, but with players of the calibre of Tim O’Mahony, Jamie Coughlan, Cormac Griffin, Mattie Ryan Conor Twomey, Cathal Bowles and Cork Under 20 captain Cormac O’Brien they have all the firepower going forward, as well as in defence, to make sure Douglas don’t steal a march on them.

For Douglas, Mark O’Connor, Shane Kingston, Brian Turnbull, Diarmuid O’Mahoney as well as Eoin and Alan Cadogan all provide significant threats and all will be flying after taking down Patrick Horgan’s Glen so emphatically last time out.

Aside from the very credible 0-24 scored by Douglas last time out the most impressive stat from that game was their ability to hold a previously free flowing Glen Rovers to just 1-10 – a serious achievement in anyone’s book.

Newtown have it all to do here, but count the Avondhu side out at your peril as they have plenty more to give than what was shown last Sunday.

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC

Mallow v Ballyhea

Saturday, September 18

Buttevant, 5.30pm

Mallow and Ballyhea will lock horns this Saturday evening with both sides hanging onto their hopes of making it to the knockout stages hanging on the result.

Both sides failed to secure anything from their opening round games last weekend which means that another loss for either team means that their championship aspirations will come to a shuddering stop – even before the last round goes to post.

Mallow did well for periods of their game with Ballymartle last Sunday but ultimately were blown away – while Ballyhea were simply blown away by Bride Rovers side looking to set down a marker for all comers.

Ballyhea will look to the likes of John Morrissey and Pa O’Callaghan this weekend to improve their situation however they will be down Jamie Copps who saw red in their opening day loss to bride Rovers.

O’Callaghan came on late in that one so all involved with the side in black and white will hope he can make an im pact from the start.

For Mallow Gary Sweeney will be crucial (12 points in their opener) with Ronan Sheehan another player of the highest quality that can hurt Ballyhea. Denis Hayes goaled in Round 1 and that threat will be required again this time round.

A win here for either side puts them firmly back in the mix while a loss is most likely fatal for their 2021 hopes – that said, anything that can be garnered must be garnered as no side wants to find themselves heading to the relegation playoff – and with two losses on the bounce that sword will hang firmly over the vanquished side’s head.

Fermoy v Bandon

Saturday, September 18

Blarney, 5.30pm

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Fermoy GAA as both their footballers and hurlers came a cropper in their respective opening round fixtures – last weekend it was the hurlers that went down to Blarney in Riverstown.

In that game, Fermoy were well in the hunt for long periods and even led at the break however Cork star Mark Coleman dragged Blarney through with a personal tally of 10 points that in the end was enough to see off the men in black and amber.

Fermoy come into this game with little to lose after failing to take anything from the Blarney encounter so there will be plenty focus on the likes of Martin Brennan, Ruairi O’Hagan, Kieran Morrisson and Jake Carr as they look to see off another quality opponent in Bandon.

This weekend’s opposition provide another serious test for Fermoy and like the North Cork side they too came out on the wrong side of what was another serious encounter.

Kanturk had far too much for Bandon last Saturday even though the likes of Adam Murphy, Michael Cahalane and Eolann McSweeney did well.

The trio will need to do even better this weekend if they are to stop a Fermoy side that will leave no stone unturned in search of that all-important first win.

Difficult one to call, but Fermoy did show in the opener that they have what it takes to compete, now they need to show it for 60+ minutes.

Kanturk v Blarney

Friday, September 17

Mallow, 7.30pm

Two unbeaten sides come head to head in the anticipation of a cracking contest.

Of course Blarney excelled last season – landing the County Premier IHC title. That earned Senior A status, a perfect start to the 2021 campaign helped secure a worthy, but hard fought victory over Fermoy.

It required a late scoring burst from Blarney to decide the outcome where the midfield pairing of Mark Coleman and Denis McSweeney contributed a massive 0-13 to the scoreboard.

With the contest up for grabs, Blarney looked the more composed side, Declan Hanlon, Alan McEvoy and All Ireland Under 20 medal winner Pádraig Power also caught the eye.

Kanturk delivered a strong statement of intent to turn over Bandon in their opener, a competent all round display, Kanturk emerged a much more organised force and ruthless when required to stave off the best intentions of gritty opponents with Alan Walsh’s goal confirming the destination of the spoils.

Apart from Bandon surges at the start of both halves, there was no disputing Kanturk’s class to repeat a quarter final victory over the same opposition from the previous season. Kanturk gained a foothold, central to their growing superiority was the powerful play of defenders Ryan and Paul Walsh alongside Darren Browne and John McLoughlin with Aidan Walsh impressing at centre forward, well supported by his cousin Ian and Liam O’Keeffe.

Kanturk will be boosted by the return from suspension of Lorcán McLoughlin, that’s sure to give the Duhallow an added impetus. This has the makings of a fantastic game, Kanturk should have enough to get over the line but not without a serious test from a Blarney side holding firepower upfront.

Verdict: Kanturk