Second half rally sees Cork hurlers overcome Antrim to set up All-Ireland quarter-final with Galway

ALL-IRELAND SHC PRELIMINARY QUARTER-FINAL

Antrim 2-19

Cork 3-27

Not as emphatic a win as most might have expected, but Cork did the necessary in Belfast this afternoon by beating Antrim to book an All-Ireland quarter-final proper against Galway next weekend.

In the end the Rebels had 11 points to spare over the Saffrons – a comfortable enough margin at the finish – but Kieran Kingston’s team had to go deep into their reserves to shake of the recently crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions at Corrigan Park.

Indeed, Antrim did most of the good hurling in the first half and took a one-point lead to the half time interval, which was nothing less than they deserved. In fact, had it not been for some poor finishing and slips in defence to gift Cork scores, that margin could have been greater in Antrim's favour.

However, Cork responded well in the second period with Darragh Fitzgibbon - who finished with 1-4 - driving them on from the middle of the field, while Robbie O’Flynn hit six from play and Seamus Harnedy bagged 1-3 after the break to compliment top-scorer Conor Lehane with 1-8.

Antrim had their own stars, with James McNaughton having stormer, as did Keelan Molloy with 1-3 from midfield, but they just couldn’t reach the same heights as the first half as Cork managed the game down the stretch to advance.

“We played really well all year into the breeze and the games we struggled in was using the wind,” Antrim manager Darren Gleeson said.

“Again today, there were 10 wides in the first half and we are disappointed with that. Handling errors saw us hand over two goals, so simple things and fine margins playing at the highest level that cost you.

“Going in a point up at half-time should have been more and we needed that to carry us through. They got meaningful scores after half-time - out-scoring us three or four to one - and we were out on our feet there with five or six minutes to go as it was a big effort over seven days. But they stuck to the task and there’s a huge amount to build on there for Antrim hurling.”

Cork had goal in mind from the off and after an early exchange of points, Tim O’Mahony pounced on a drop by Conal Cunning to make a beeline towards goal and his pass inside went all the way through to Fitzgibbon to finish.

Antrim hit back straight after with James McNaughton racing in on the right to blast home, but the ball was in the net at the other end again from a Conor Lehan penalty after O’Mahoney had been denied a goal-scoring opportunity, yet David Kearney escaped with a yellow card.

Ryan Elliott was then forced to deny Lehane, but Antrim began to take charge with McNaughton and Keelan Molloy leading the way as they controlled the middle and on 23 minutes they were rewarded as Molloy brought them to within one with a goal after being set up by Michael Bradley.

Neil McManus landed a beauty of a sideline and while Lehane and O’Flynn were keeping Cork just ahead, a Molloy point and a McNaughton free edged Antrim into a 2-11 to 2-10 interval advantage.

The hosts just couldn’t hit the same heights in the second period despite Keelan Molloy scoring a beauty on the run after Seamus Harnedy pointed for Cork within seconds, as Darren Gleeson’s charges were to mainly rely on James McNaughton frees as Cork began to pull clear, with Darragh Fitzgibbon exerting a greater control on this game, clipping four points and having a hand in many more.

Lehane, O’Flynn and Harnedy kept the scoreboard ticking, while at the other end, Cork kept the door shut as Antrim just didn’t have the same room.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney (0-1), G Walsh, N O’Connor; J Maskey, E Campbell, P Burke (0-1); M Bradley, K Molloy (1-3) J McNaughton 1-9 (0-6f), C Clarke, D Nugent; C Cunning (0-2f), N McManus (0-1 sideline), S Elliott (0-1). Subs: C McCann for D Nugent (49), C Bohill for M Bradley (55), C Johnston (0-1) for S Elliott (55), N McKenna for C Cunning (63), D McKernan for J Maskey (68)

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; N O’Leary, C Joyce, M Coleman (0-1 free); D Fitzgibbon (1-4), L Meade; R O’Flynn (0-6), S Harnedy (1-3), S Kingston; T O’Mahony, A Connolly (0-2), C Lehane 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-2f, 0-1 ‘65’). Subs: C Cahalane (0-1) for S Kingston (29), G Millerick for R Downey (51), T O’Connell for L Meade (58), P Horgan (0-2) for T O’Mahony (61), J O’Connor for A Connolly (68)

REFEREE: Liam Gordon (Galway)