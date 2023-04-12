Second half goals pave way for Newmarket win over Mitchelstown in Division 4

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 4

Newmarket 3-12

Mitchelstown 2-10

Goals win games and two in quick succession midway through the second half paved the way for Newmarket to emerge best from Mitchelstown in a lively County Football League Division 4 in Newmarket.

From a contest laced with splendid passages of play, Newmarket didn’t have it their own way yet when the big questions were asked, Newmarket stood up to be counted to maintain an unbeaten run in the campaign.

Newmarket began on a promisingly note, establishing a foothold on points by Barry O’Connor, Conor and Darren O’Keeffe. Gradually Mitchelstown asserted themselves, sparked to life from a goal netted by corner forward Kevin Cotter.

Though Newmarket answered on points to Aidan Browne and O’Connor, Mitchelstown proceeded to raise the tempo. That stemmed from the prodigious workrate of Killian Roche, James Mullins, Oisín Hanrahan and Shane Beston.

And with Shane Cahill and Aaron O’Brien in excellent shooting form, Mitchelstown enjoyed a 1-7 to 0-8 advantage at the interval. A nip-and-tuck affair continued on the turnover, O’Brien posting a couple of points.

Newmarket responded brilliantly, rewarded in two goals in as many minutes. Initially, good work by Darren O’Keeffe and Bart Daly allowed David Cottrell found the roof of the net before Ryan O’Keeffe laid off for his cousin Conor to add a second green flag.

Credit Mitchelstown on failing to be knocked off course, wing-back Hanrahan at the end of a sweeping move to goal and tie up matters at 2-9 apiece.

Points from the O’Keeffes’ pushed Newmarket ahead before everything fell nicely into place for the hosts once Conor O’Keeffe and Daly combined for Barry O’Connor to net a clinching goal.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly; A Browne 0-1, D Cottrell 1-0, P Browne, K O’Sullivan, D O’Keeffe 0-2, C O’Keeffe 1-3, B O’Connor 1-3, R O’Keeffe 0-3 Subs: D Norton, J Ryan, P O’Sullivan

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; L Keane, K Roche, L Finn; S Doyle, J Mullins, O Hanrahan 1-0; R Donegan, S Beston 0-1; S Kenneally, A O’Brien 0-5, D Reidy Price 0-1; E Finn, S Cahill 0-3, K Cotter 1-0 Sub: S O’Sullivan

REFEREE: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe)