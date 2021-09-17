Second half flourish key to Cullen’s Ducon Cup win

Cullen captain Mike O'Riordan receives the Ducon Cup from Dan Dennehy, Duhallow CCC in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman Duhallow Junior Board Photo by John Tarrant

DUCON CUP FINAL

Cullen 0-12

Knocknagree 0-9

Cullen quelled the intentions of Knocknagree to collect the Ducon Cup in an exciting contest at Boherbue last Sunday.

From a typical intense local derby tussle, the encounter will not go down as a classic, but for Cullen, this was a case of getting the job done, succeeding in their task to regain Junior A Football League honours for the first time since 2009.

With the sides deadlocked at the interval, a power surge from Cullen during the third quarter proved influencial to the destination of the spoils. Ball retention and the capacity by both sides clogged up defences frustrated either attacks in the opening half.

However, Cullen’s game created more of an impact on the turnover and a more direct approach proved fruitful with a run of excellent points helped put a degree of daylight between the pair. That allowed Cullen hold enough in reserve to withstand a spirited late Knocknagree rally.

Given the set up of both sides, sweepers at either end saw little rhythm develop and it made for a low scoring opening half. Still, possession was fiercely contested in every sector yet defences held sway.

With both sides struggling to discover a pattern, the opening stages were patchy, Cullen breaking the deadlock from points to Alan Regan and Colin O’Leary. Gradually, Knocknagree found their feet, spurred on by the play of David O’Connor and Tadhg O’Mahony in the centre, points to Shane O’Connor and David Twomey squared up the game.

The exchanges remained tight and the scoring low, with Cullen points from Luke Murphy and O’Leary offset by Knocknagree scores to Tadhg Long and Gearóid Looney for parity, 0-4 apiece by the interval. For the first time, Knocknagree nudged ahead for the first time with O’Connor on target soon after the restart.

Cullen responded calmly and efficiently through a disciplined order brought about in defence by Mike O’Riordan and Paul Fleming, well supported by the solid work rate of Regan, O’Leary and Aaron Nolan.

Tellingly, Cullen had upped the ante, getting their hands on serious possession for Luke Murphy to point a pair with O’Leary following suit. Seldom were Knocknagree getting any sustained fluidity or momentum into their game now as Cullen smoothly consolidated their position.

With Nolan as target man, Cullen continued to rain the ball down on the big man and the tactic paid dividends, a delivery from Regan saw Murphy and O’Leary snatch up breaking ball to split the uprights. The initiative remained with Cullen and though passing up on a number of chances, substitute Andrew Meade and O’Leary added points to confirm the tide had firmly turned in their direction.

Trailing by five, credit Knocknagree on mounting a rally, substitute Daniel Murphy pointed a trio of points and it took a splendid save by Cullen ‘keeper Fachtna O’Connor to deny a goal chance by Tadhg O’Mahony with just two points between the sides.

Clearly, Cullen weren’t intent to be denied, a productive attack saw Murphy wisely punch over a point for the insurance score, that allowed team captain Mike O’Riordan accept the Ducon Cup much to the delight of supporters.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; M O’Riordan, S Fleming, C Hickey; F Cronin, S Fleming, P Fleming; J O’Sullivan, P Murphy; L Murphy 0-5 (0-2f), A Regan 0-1, C Kerins; C O’Leary 0-5, A Nolan, B O’Connell Subs: T O’Keeffe for P Murphy, C Moynihan for C Kerins, M Twomey for G Twomey, A Meade 0-1 for B O’Connell, C Walsh for A Nolan

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, S Daly, G O’Connor; S Twomey, T O’Connor, K Daly; D O’Connor, T O’Mahony; S O’Connor 0-2f, T Long 0-2 (0-1f), J Dennehy; D Twomey 0-1, G Looney 0-1, C White Subs: D Murphy 0-3f for C White

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

Talking Point

A cat and mouse opening 30 minutes saw Cullen hold their patience and composure to prevail on upping the tempo on the turnaround and driving home their superiority that helped secure long awaited silverware for the first time since 2009.

Turning Point

Defences dominated for long stretches reflected on just four scores recorded at either end in the first half. It called for a change of tactic where Cullen’s ploy of a more direct ball gained serious momentum, the shooting statistics on the restart confirmed a clinical streak with four points recorded in quick succession.

Main Man

Players such as Alan Regan and target man Aaron Nolan exerted a significant influence for Cullen as did Colin O’Leary who adorned a five star performance, thrived on latching onto breaking ball and reeling off a run of excellent points.

Next Up

Cullen turn their attention to the JAFC, hoping to repeat their 2020 run to reach a divisional final though Boherbue remain favourites to claim a 5th successive title. Knocknagree players feature on their respective senior and junior sides, the latter attempt to reach the knockout phase to the divisional JAFC.