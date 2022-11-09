Second half flourish earns Killavullen win over Dromtarriffe

Niall Fitzgerald (Killavullen) makes a break against Dromtarriffe in the Rebel Og North Cork U16 Football Championship semi-final Photo by John Tarrant

REBEL ÓG NORTH CORK U16 DIVISION 3 SEMI-FINAL

Killavullen 2-12

Dromtarriffe 1-9

A strong second half performance paid dividends for Killavullen to overcome Dromtarriffe in the Rebel Óg North Cork Under 16 Division 3 Football Championship semi final at Banteer.

With the sides deadlocked at the interval, Killavullen found their feet on the changeover to surge into the ascendency and grab a ticket to the decider against Castlelyons.

Dromtarriffe enjoyed a decent start with points to Noah Bailey and Ciarán Calver. However Killavullen arrived at the pace of the game and received a terrific boost from Colm O’Mahony side footing home a great goal.

Back came Dromtarriffe with an instant reply, Charlie Hanover blasted to the roof of the net with points followed up by Bailey and David O’Riordan. However a resilient Killavullen kept in touch and a productive burst yielded points for Hayes, Jack Stafford and Charlie Cremin to earn parity at 1-5 apiece at the interval.

Having raised the intensity levels, Killavullen were primed for a concerted effort, greatly encouraged by the play of Seamus Cronin, Niall Feaheny, Neill Fitzgerald, Owen Magner and O’Mahony.

A crucial score surfaced from a Magner goal, that ensured the balance swung very much in Killavullen’s favour with a run of points chalked up.

KILLAVULLEN: D O'Connor; S Cronin, N Feaheny, C Murphy; Y O'Sullivan, N Fitzgerald, C Barrett; C O'Mahony 1-3, T Fennell; S O'Shea, O Magner 1-1, D Walsh; J Stafford 0-2, C Hayes 0-3, C Cremin 0-2 Subs: L Martin 0-1, A Forde

DROMTARRIFFE: S O'Flynn; R O'Keeffe, S O'Riordan, P O'Keeffe; C Byrnes, C Calver 0-1, B Kelleher; N Bailey 0-4, C Murphy; E O'Riordan, D O'Riordan 0-2, C Singleton, A Fogarty, C Hanover 1-2, A O'Brien Sub: R Murphy

REFEREE: J Hartnett (Boherbue)