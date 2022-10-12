Sarah Jane Curtin’s late point earns St. Peter’s their place in county football final

COUNTY JUNIOR ‘D’ LADIES FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

St. Peter's 0-6

Muintir Gabriels 0-5

Late points got St. Peters over the finishing line to see off a gutsy Muintir Gabriels in a closely contested County Junior D Ladies Football Championship semi-final at an inclement Rockchapel. No surprise that a low scoring tussle emerged, heavy rain and a strong cross field wind proved militating factors.

That ensured both defences dominated, scores at a premium, it looked a stalemate and probably extra time only for the Rockchapel based side to discover fresh energy levels to deliver late points to set up a place in the decider against Lisgoold.

Muintir Gabriels long trek from the Mizen peninsula looked to have paid dividends to nudge ahead thanks to three points without reply from star midfielder Hannah Green. However St. Peter's never panicked and delivered when needed, points from substitute Laura O'Mahony and Sarah Jane Curtin tilted matters to the home side.

From the outset, St Peter's were on the offensive, enjoying a dominance, prompted by the strong play of Laura Murphy, Laura Doody, Sarah O'Mahony and Kelly Ann Mulcahy. That allowed Peter's boss the early exchanges, confirmed on points from O'Mahony and Mulcahy.

However conditions were difficult for combined play, goal chances did surface at either end, Lucy Hunt denied by the post for Gabriels while a rasper from Nancy Lehane rebounded off the crossbar at the opposite end. Steadily Gabriels raised their performance, rewarded on points to Greene and Hunt only for St. Peter's to respond in kind from Mulcahy and Therera Kelly flags to hold a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage at half time.

The restart saw no respite in the weather, Gabriels ever improving , driven on by the telling contributions of Jane Ward, Sophie Cronin, Green and Hunt. Midfielder Green led the way with three smashing points for her side to hold a narrow 0-5 to 0-4 grip. St. Peter's were under the cosh yet the introduction of fresh legs injected energy into the side, none more so than O'Mahony to shoot their initial point to the second half in the 55th min.

That set up a rousing finish, all credit to both sides on striving for a place in a county final, Curtin showed composure and class to bisect the uprights for the matchwinner.

ST PETER'S: L Carroll; M O'Mahony, N Curtin, K Stack; K Murphy, L Doody, L Murphy; S O'Mahony 0-1, S J Curtin 0-1; K A Mulcahy 0-2, K McCarthy, N Murphy; E Roche, N Lehane, T Kelly 0-1. Subs: C Forrest for E Roche, D Kelly for K Murphy, L O'Mahony 0-1 for N Murphy.

MUINTIR GABRIELS: M Murphy; S Redmond, J Ward, K Ward; S Cronin, S Ross, C Collins; A Ward, H Green 0-4 (2f); E Goggin, L Hunt 0-1f, A O'Regan; K O'Driscoll, R Carroll, N Murphy. Subs: S McSweeney for B Murphy, O O'Sullivan for R Carroll.

Referee: M J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).