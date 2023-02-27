Ruthless Cork blow Limerick away with powerful display of attacking football

Seán Powter of Cork in action against Séan O'Dea of Limerick during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 2

Cork 6-18

Limerick 0-12

The scoreline tells the tale, Cork romping home 24-point winners over a feeble Limerick challenge after a totally one sided Allianz National Football League Division 2 contest at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A stroll for the hosts, the stark truth was Cork were far superior and the scoring summaries offered ample evidence of the gulf between the sides. Given close battles over recent years between the teams with Cork holding a facility to ride out a storm or two, Cork did enter the fray as favourites on this occasion, but very few in the 7,347 attendance expected a lopsided tussle.

Following a false start against Meath, Cork bounced back in fine style, somewhat unlucky against Dublin a week earlier, they conjured up a near perfect performance that reaped a rich harvest on the scoreboard.

A poor day for a Limerick side rooted at the foot of the table, never raising a gallop and they had their limitations exposed by a rampant Cork side acknowledged by Limerick manager Ray Dempsey.

“Cork moved at a different pace to us and they enjoyed the rewards, in the first half, they went for the jugular early on. Our backs were against the wall, Cork are a serious side now, our task now is to park, move on and seek improvement,” he said.

Fielding an unchanged team that started against Dublin, Cork lost Brian O’Driscoll inside five minutes owing to a hamstring , replacement Ruairí Deane further rattled the Treaty men.

Indeed Cork were really tuned into what they doing, seldom troubled in defence, Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan stamping their authority in the centre and with wing-backs Matty Taylor and Luke Fahy moving forward with gusto, Limerick were on the backfoot from an early stage where by half-time, they had conceded four goals.

After Eoghan McSweeney pointed Cork ahead, the Knocknagree play was involved in the build up to the opening goal, the impressive Chris Óg Jones feeding midfielder Maguire to apply a clinical finish.

Briefly, Limerick looked to have weathered the storm after points by Brian Donovan and Tony McCarthy. However, they held little answer to Cork’s sheer pace and quality overlaps with Seán Powter blasting over the crossbar with a goal on.

Indeed Limerick failed to heed the warning signals, the second major arriving on 14 minutes, full back Daniel O’Mahony averted danger and a quick counter allowed O’Callaghan blast beyond Limerick ‘keeper Dónal O’Sullivan.

Cork proceeded to add points to extend their position but a rare dangerous Limerick raid saw O’Mahony content to punch over his ‘keeper Michéal Aodh Martin and concede an own-point!

Still Cork held the whip hand, good work by Taylor, McSweeney and Deane placed Powter to raise a green flag. And the sheer intensity of Cork’s game was underlined in the lead up to the short whistle, O’Callaghan and McSweeney performed the groundwork for Hurley to deliver a sweet finish. Follow up points to Hurley and Taylor helped Cork to an intimidating 4-9 to 0-6 position by the break.

Clearly, Cork had blitzed the visitors in the opening period and though replacing Hurley, much of the second half went along similar lines. Replacement Conor Corbett got into the groove, the Clyda Rovers clubman might well have a hat trick of goals to his credit by the finish.

Indeed the initial stages to the restart offered little to suggest that the one sided nature was about to change, Corbett fetched brilliantly to net a terrific goal. Hardly surprising the tempo dropped somewhat, Limerick unlucky to see Brian Donovan’s rasper come off the Cork woodwork. The move of Cillian Fahy from defence into attack proved fruitful for the Treaty, the Dromcollogher / Broadford player landing three points.

Apart from Deane and Corbett, Cork gave game time to Killian O’Hanlon, Cian Kiely, Kevin O’Donovan and Mark Cronin. After Corbett and Deane had goals disallowed, Cork coasting to the inevitable victory was rubber stamped on an injury time goal by Corbett.

From a long way out, a non-event surrounded Cork’s first home win but a sublime performance confirms a steady rate of improvement is evident ahead of facing away tussles against Clare and Louth before welcoming high flying Derry to Leeside.

CORK: M A Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow) 0-1; C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) 1-1, I Maguire (St Finbarr’s) 1-1; E McSweeney (Knocknagree) 0-1, S Powter (Douglas) 1-1, B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); B Hurley (Castlehaven), C Óg Jones (Iveleary) 0-6, S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 0-5 (0-2f) Subs: R Deane (Bantry Blues) for B O’Driscoll injured 5, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) 2-1 for B Hurley (ht), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for I Maguire 42, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for L Fahy 47, K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for M Shanley 60, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for S Powter 61

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Fanning; I Corbett 0-1, C Fahy 0-4, T McCarthy 0-1; C McSweeney, C Downes; C Sheehan 0-1, J Naughton 0-1f, P Maher; G Brown, B Donovan 0-1, H Bourke 0-1 Subs: M Donovan 0-1 for D Connolly (ht), P Nash for P Maher (ht) K Ryan for G Brown (ht), A Enright for B Donovan 50, J Liston for Bourke 59, D O’Mahony 0-1 own point

REFEREE: B Griffin (Kerry)