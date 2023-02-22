Rugby round-up: Mallow can’t overhaul Kilfeacle as race for play-offs hots up

With domestic rugby, well and truly into the business end all eyes were on the top of the top tier, Division A, to see who will take the top four spots in the division.

Locally, Mallow and Muskerry are the sides vying for success in Division 1 and both have had very impressive seasons to date – Mallow battling for one of the top four places – Muskerry holding firm in the battle ground that is the middle third of the grade.

Richmond have been the side to beat this season and after last week’s exploits among the other challengers, it looks like the Limerick side will be table toppers come season’s end.

Last Sunday, Mallow and Kilfeacle locked horns with the latter coming into the game holding fourth place, while the north Cork side were just one spot behind in fifth, and chomping at the bit to make it into the playoff places.

All eyes were on the men in green as they looked to overtake Kilfeacle but on this day, one of few tough days, Mallow just couldn’t overcome the challenge as they slumped to a 35-24 loss away.

This one has classic written all over it from the off with the visitors racing into an impressive 21-0 lead with tries from Chris O’Regan and Yasushi Katsuta along with a penalty try the main highlights for a Mallow side that looked imperious early on. The boot of Sam Glynn converted on both occasions as Kilfeacle looked shell shocked with events.

Glynn also added a penalty on the day but unfortunately a massive fight-back from the home side saw them railroad Mallow – five tries and the boot of Tommy Clarke saw Mallow leave with nothing.

Tries from Killian Noonan, Keralan O’Connor, Bob Purcell, Rian Doody and Dubhan O’Grady did the damage with Clarke slotting all conversion attempts over the black spot.

The loss sees Mallow remain fifth in the table with Bandon now three points ahead in fourth. Muskerry’s impressive turnaround to the season sees them move up to sixth – eight points off neighbours Mallow.

The mid-Cork side looked for long periods this season like a side that were facing a relegation dogfight, but recent months have seen the sky blues lurch forward – Abbeyfeale the latest side to feel the full force of what Muskerry bring to the party.

47-14 was the final score line which was even more impressive when one considers that Muskerry were the visiting side.

Tries from Jacques van Wyngaardt (two) were the main highlights for the home team with Seán Kilbridge adding the extras for both, but Muskerry were in dominant form as they hit back with a brace of tries from Lewis Grice as well as one each by Phil O’Callaghan, Rob Cahill, Tom Griffin, Aaron Desmond, and Brian Foley. Cahill added the extras to half a dozen tries to round off an exceptional day for Muskerry.

Sixth may well be the best Muskerry will hope for however for Abbeyfeale, a year in Division 2 looks likely. In Division B, Galbally-Mitchelstown are right in the thick of things after they moved up to second thanks to a 35-15 away win at Waterford City.

Tries from Pat O’Donovan, Brendan Childs, Davy Sheehan, John Kearns, and Danny Hayes secured the win with Kearns bagging four conversions with Pat Shanahan adding another.

Galbally-Mitchelstown now sit second just nine points behind Fethard and district however the Limerick border club do have two games in hand and will feel that the title is still well within their capabilities.

Also in Division B, Fermoy’s chances of the Division 2 title took a serious knock with a disappointing six-point loss to fellow Cork side, Cobh Pirates. 27-21 was the final score line with Cobh now up to fifth in the table, one spot behind Fermoy in fourth.

Fermoy looked well on their way to victory at the break as they led by 21-3 thanks in the main to tries from Eoin Lacey and Ian Pratt. Lacey also kicked three penalties and a conversion, but Cobh would rally in the second half and secured the win with two tries from Kevin Murphy and one each by Storm LeRoux, and Jack Worrall. Billy Cain kicked two conversions to add to his first half penalty to see out the win for Cobh.

Still all to play for in Division B, Fermoy still fighting for Division A.

Finally, Charleville beat Ballincollig by 31-16 to take the final playoff spot in Section C. Tries from Kian Smith, David Forde, Eoin Carroll, Kaden O’Neill, and Liam Barrett sealed the deal for the north Cork men with Smith converting three times.

Matt Bourke and Dave Power showed fight from the vanquished men with Charlie Boland slotting over two penalties – all about the victors though as they prepare for a shot at Division B.