Rugby round-up: Mallow breach 53-year gap to claim the County Cup from Clonakilty

A weekend of limited action in Munster Junior Rugby circles for North and Mid Cork sides did result in one major achievement as Mallow breached a 53-year gap when securing their first County Cup title since 1969.

Clonakilty were Mallow’s opposition in Musgrave Park last weekend with the men in green squeezing through on a tightly contested 9-3 score line – tense throughout the 80+ minutes of action.

After impressing in the early rounds of the County Cup and securing their place in the showpiece game in style, Mallow came into the final in tremendous form. As well as the knockout wins, Mallow have also been doing really well in the league, currently sitting fifth in the J1 table.

Mallow came into the game in good form with two recent league victories under their belts while their opponents, Clonakilty were also looking in good shape as they went in search of some well-deserved silverware.

From the off this looked like it was going to be a genuine contest as both sides squared up to each other at every available opportunity. With no quarter asked or given the purists would have been thrilled with the offerings of the first 40 minutes as the grind took precedence over the flair throughout.

This was evident in the opening 40 minutes, which saw both teams build some good phases, and deploy some excellent tactical kicking, keeping both teams on their toes as the first half wore on.

Defence was one of the key areas where Mallow excelled, keeping their opponents’ attack at bay, with some superb tackling efforts from Gavin Sheehan, Micheál O’Callaghan and Sam Glynn.

Mallow did push on as much as they were allowed with a number of attacking chances for Sean Glynn and Ronan Mills that threatened the Clon defence on a number of occasions.

It was Mills who came closest to drawing first blood after an excellent David Cogan grubber kick, which Mills gathered and ultimately crossed the whitewash with however the ref’s whistle sounded cancelling the try for crossing.

Despite Mallow’s dominance at stages it was, however, Clonakilty who first had their names on the scoresheet after 35 minutes of play, fly half Eoin Downey raised the flags to make the game 3-0.

Downey’s effort would prove to be the only score of the first half as the West Cork side went in to the dressing rooms up by that solitary effort.

On the return to play in the second half, it was Mallow who sought to increase their influence on the game and it wasn’t too long into the second period before David Cogan lined up a shot at goal and opened his account for the day after a period of sustained pressure.

Three points turned into six for Cogan, after a second penalty increased the lead for Mallow in the space of ten minutes.

Opportunities were beginning to present themselves for the North Cork side with strong carries from Chris O’Regan, Brian Henry and Owen Glynn giving Mallow a solid platform to attack from.

This, coupled with the introduction of a number of substitutes including Eoghan Buckley and Steven Finn, strengthened the winner’s attack, with Mills once more denied a try, this time it was a forward pass that saved the day for the opposition.

Mallow didn’t have to wait to long to again trouble the score-keeper with a third David Cogan penalty stretching Mallow’s lead further with the clock running down.

A resurgence from Clon, who went all out for a try in the latter stages of the game was excellently defused when replacement Seán O’Riordan took a strong position over the Clon attacking ruck and ultimately won a penalty for Mallow, all but sealing the win.

It was a fantastic effort from the entire match day squad, both starters and finishers valiantly digging in to ensure the Cork County Cup would go back to the North Cork club for the first time since the 60s.

This Sunday, Mallow will need to put the joy of their County Cup success behind them as they prepare to take on the side that sit one spot above them in the J1, Crosshaven. 4th v 5th will likely be one of the games of the weekend – little to suggest this will be anything other than a thriller.

Mallow will look to keep their recent run of form going and push on up the table in one of the most competitive and challenging grades in Munster rugby.

The only other local side in the J1, Muskerry, will take on Old Christians this weekend in a game that will double up as a league and cup encounter. Both sides are in the bottom half of the J1 table with Muskerry currently holing 11th spot with Christians three behind – two off the bottom.

A result here would be a significant leap forward for Muskerry with a win going a long way to securing J1 status for next season – a genuinely impressive feat this early in the season.

In the J2, 4th placed Fermoy will take on a Scariff side who currently sit 8th, looking to push on into the promotion race. Fermoy have done really well this year and will fancy their chances of staying in the title race as the season heads towards a busy Christmas period.

Also in the middle grade, Galbally / Mitchelstown prepare to welcome Fethard & District in one of the games of the weekend. The top two sides in the division will look to not only push on themselves but also put a dent in their opponent’s chances of taking top spot in the J2 – a lot to play for in this one.

Finally, in the J3, 3rd placed Charleville take on Douglas in 9th while mid-table Kanturk entertain a Tralee side sitting second with all sides looming to take a step towards the promotion places at the business end of the season.

It’s a big weekend in store for all the local sides in the Munster Junior Leagues.