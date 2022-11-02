Cork

Rugby round-up: Mallow breach 53-year gap to claim the County Cup from Clonakilty

Mallow squeeze through in Musgrave Park final by six points

The Mallow team celebrate with the trophy after their victory in the County Cup Expand

Diarmuid Sheehan

A weekend of limited action in Munster Junior Rugby circles for North and Mid Cork sides did result in one major achievement as Mallow breached a 53-year gap when securing their first County Cup title since 1969.

Clonakilty were Mallow’s opposition in Musgrave Park last weekend with the men in green squeezing through on a tightly contested 9-3 score line – tense throughout the 80+ minutes of action.

