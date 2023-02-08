Rugby round-up: Battle to avoid the drop in sections B and C of Munster junior league hotting up

For those plying their trade in sections B and C the round robin games of the Munster Junior League are almost at an end with the side’s hunting glory or looking to stave off relegation battling all the way to the final challenge of a tough season.

In Section A, there is still a way to go yet as the sides bunch up at the top and at the bottom of the table – nothing decided yet at either end of the division.

Mallow and Muskerry came into last Sunday’s action both hunting wins, but both required the points for very different reasons. Muskerry’s clash with Waterpark was a chance for the mid-Cork side to move one step closer to safety as the sides ahead all vie for a top four spot.

This season, some of those who fall foul of the relegation bug from A to B will have their fate set by what happens in the senior ranks with the possibility of up to six sides dropping from grade A to B (four are definitely going down) – that means it is imperative for those in the middle of Section A that they fight to stay on the right side of the mid-table line – otherwise it is in the lap of the Gods as to who drops, who stays and who gets into the playoffs.

Muskerry did their bit to stay in the top flight of Munster Junior rugby last week seeing off Waterpark by 26-24 last Sunday afternoon – the win sees the sky blues move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Tries from Tom Griffin, Rob Desmond, Eoin O’Leary and Mick Dillane did most of the hard work on the day for the winners with the boot of Rob Cahill slotting over three conversions.

Noel Roche, Paddy Kiersey and Harry Jephson hit back with tries for the vanquished side as Willie Walsh converted all three tries, while also bagging a penalty – unfortunately for Waterpark it wasn’t to be as Muskerry walked away with five vital points.

Muskerry’s next league game is against bottom side Abbeyfeale – if the mid-Cork side can win that one then they may well be safe at the top level for another year – plenty on the line in that one.

Mallow, the other local side in the top flight, kept their chances of a top-four finish on track with a hugely significant 29-0 home win over St. Mary’s.

In near perfect conditions for expansive rugby Mallow welcomed St Mary's to St Joseph's Road looking to stay in touch with the big boys currently holding the top four places in the table.

St Mary’s have struggled this season and came into the game with very different needs to their hosts however on this day it was the home side that would deservedly take the spoils.

Mallow began well, demonstrating a willingness to play an open brand of rugby and that was rewarded early when Sean Glynn gathered a Mary's exit kick and set up Stephen Hayes raced who raced through to score.

Seán O'Riordan was a menace for the home side winning a penalty, which Sam Glynn booted between the uprights sending Mallow into a 10 point lead.

Rory Murphy and Michael O' Callaghan were on song holding St Mary’s attackers at bay throughout the opening half. On the stroke of half time, Mallow were rewarded for their attacking efforts when Rory Murphy crossed the whitewash – Mallow up 17-0 at the break.

The second half continued as the first ended, with the north Cork side in the ascendancy. Scrum-half Katsuta's box kicking was proving a real weapon for the hosts.

It didn't take long for the hosts to add to their lead – excellent work from the pack saw St Mary's down numbers in the wide channel leading to Jimmy Glynn going over in the corner ending this one as a contest.

The Shannon-siders found their rhythm, however, and enjoyed a purple patch midway, but Mallow were able to keep the away side at bay and were rewarded for their defensive endeavours with a superb try from the backs.

A strong scrum inside their own half laid the platform for this fine try which saw each member of the backline feature. Captain Dave Breen crossing to secure all five points.

The result sees the men from the Blackwater Valley just one point behind fourth placed Kilfeacle with just three league games to play. An exciting couple of weeks ahead for all those invested in the Mallow RFC project.

Mallow are in Cup action next weekend before what could be a season defining fixture away to Kilfeacle the following weekend – Kilfeacle are the side currently holding fourth place.

In Section B, it was a disappointing weekend for Fermoy as their hopes of making the promotion playoffs took a hit as they went down to Galbally-Mitchelstown by 19-9.

The north Cork side came into the tie in good shape but ultimately succumbed to a side that were right up for this one – Kevin Cooke bagged the game’s only try for the victors with John Kerins adding four penalties and a conversion. Fermoy were restricted to shots at goal of which Ben Twomey bagged three, but on this day the spoils deservedly went the other way.

Things are all but over in Section C at this stage with just one fixture remaining. However, there is still plenty riding on the clash between Ballincollig and Charleville as the outcome has a significant bearing on who faces who in the playoffs and who does not.

Kanturk’s went into battle last weekend against a Ballincollig side still fighting hard and credit to the suburban side they produced one of the performances of the season to pip the Duhallow table-toppers in a sensational game of rugby. 44-43 was the final score-line – 13 tries in all, but it was ultimately decided by the boot of Charlie Boland in the dying embers of the game.

The loss, was Kanturk’s first of the season, but after securing top spot in the table the boys from the banks of the Allow go into the playoffs with home advantage already secured.

Matt Bourke, Boland, Dave Power, Daragh O’Shea, Patrick Kelly and James McGlinchey all crossed the whitewash for the victors with Boland kicking four conversions and two penalties (the final one sealing the deal).

A hat-trick of tries from Colin Walsh along with a brace from Ciaran Vaughan as well as touchdowns from Seán Walsh and Ronan O’Brien kept this one in the melting pot to the finish - Sean O’Brien added the extras on four occasions but despite the loss it would be hard to deny a battling Ballincollig.