Ruairí Deane the star as Carbery ease by Avondhu in Cork SFC

Bantry's Rúairí Deane hit 1-4 against Avondhu for Carbery in the County SFC Photo by Sportsfile

BONS SECOURS COUNTY SFC COLLEGES/DIVISIONAL SECTION

Carbery 3-18

Avondhu 0-11

Avondhu were well outplayed by Carbery in the Bon Secours County SFC at Coachford on Thursday evening.

The winners had the opening score in the second minute when David O'Sullivan placed Ruairí Deane who pointed. Mark Keane levelled soon after. The West Cork side set up a good attack by Paddy O'Driscoll, Sean Ryan and Ógie Scannell that led to a fine point by Brian O'Driscoll.

Ruairí Deane and Mark Keane after good work by Seán O'Sullivan exchanged a point. Brian O'Driscoll followed with a free. At the end of the first quarter Dave Pyne placed Jack Twomey who kicked over.

Both sides had a wide each with Ger O'Callaghan working well for Brian O'Driscoll who made it 0-5 to 0-3. Carbery doing well at midfield piled on the pressure. Seán Daly worked well for O'Driscoll to add another point.

In the 21st minute Mark Lenahan pointed for Avondhu. Ruairi Deane had the winners first goal after Niall Murray had saved well from Paddy O'Driscoll. From here on the winners dominated and the outcome was never in doubt.

Brian O'Driscoll and Darragh O'Brien swapped a point. Rúairí Deane pointed from a hand pass with Dave Pyne pointing for Avondhu in the 30th minute. At the break Carbery led 1-8 to 0-6.

For the second half Avondhu moved Mark Keane to midfield with Shane Beston going to the '40. Dylan Scannell had a goal for Carbery and Ruairí Deane and Paddy O'Driscoll worked well for Seán Daly who pointed 2-9 to 0-6.

Mark Lenihan pointed for Avondhu who trailed 2-11 to 0-7. Both sides exchanged two points each by the end of the third quarter 2- 13 to 0-9. Both sides made a number of substitutions.

Carbery had their third goal when Colm O'Driscoll placed Ger O'Callaghan who netted 3-14 to 0-9. Olan Corcoran added a point with Jamie O'Gorman replying for Avondhu.

Keith O'Driscoll followed with two points. In injury time Shane Beston worked well for Jamie O'Gorman who pointed. Carbery emerged very easy winners and they will join Duhallow, UCC and CIT in the knock-out stages next month.

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy) R O'Connor (St Mary's) B Everard (do) D Scannell 1-0 (do) K Keohane (Kilmeen) D Kiely (Barryroe) G O'Callaghan 1-0 (Gabriel Rangers) S Ryan 0-1 (Ballinascarthy) B O'Driscoll 0-5 (0-2f) (Tadhg MacCarthaighs) P O'Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) R Deane 1-4 (Bantry Blues) O Scannell (Kilmeen) C O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs) D O'Sullivan (Barryroe) S Daly 0-3 (Randal Og) Subs: K O'Driscoll 0-3 (Gabriel Rangers) for D O'Sullivan, A Hayes 0-1 (St. James) for P O'Driscoll, C O'Connor (St. Colm's) for O Scannell, O Corcoran 0-1 (St Mary's) for B O'Driscoll, K Coakley (Bantry Blues) for G O'Callaghan.

AVONDHU: N Murray (Killavullen) K Roche (Mitchelstown) E Burke (Kilshannig) J O'Gorman 0- 1 (Kildorrery) S O'Sullivan (Mitchelstown) S Beston 0-1 (Capt) (do) W Fouhy 0-1 (Kildorrery) S Walsh (Mitchelstown) D Pyne 0-1 (Glanworth) J Twomey 0-1 (Kilshannig) K Twomey 0-1 (do) D O'Brien 0-1 (Glanworth) J Sheehan (Mitchelstown) M Keane 0-2 (do) M Lenahan 0-1 (Buttevant) Subs: A Finnegan (Ballyclough) for D O'Brien, P Looney (Killavullen) for J Sheehan, R Murphy (Glanworth) for M Lenahan, D O'Brien (Glanworth) for S O'Sullivan

REFEREE: James Regan (Lough Rovers)