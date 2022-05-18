Rockchapel’s experience surfaces against Cullen to reach Duhallow Cup final

Rockchapel's Jack Curtin makes a break through the Cullen defence in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup semi-final. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW FOOTBALL CUP SEMI-FINAL

Rockchapel 4-9

Cullen 2-9

Rockchapel came good after a few nervous moments to sweep past Cullen in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup semi-final hosted in Dromtarriffe. On doing so, Rockchapel demonstrated hard work and grit are key contributors towards putting scores on the board.

The Premier Intermediate side looked to be in a tight corner during the opening half, a nervous start compounded by the loss of a player before the interval. However, there was plenty of resolve in Rockchapel's game, more as the game progressed, they brought all their big game experience to bear on excellent attacking movement.

Cullen availed of a promising start, taking encouragement from the play of Paul Fleming, Alan Regan and Luke Murphy with Francis Cronin pouncing for a lead goal. Steadily, Rockchapel made inroads and opened the Cullen defence for Jimmy McAulliffe to blast home a pair of goals for a 2-7 to 1-7 at the interval.

Rockchapel had lost Pat Curtin for the second half yet they resumed in a determined fashion with Eamon O'Callaghan, Moss O'Keeffe, Seamus Hickey and William Murphy controlling key departments.

And in attack, Rockchapel remained enterprising, Hickey placed Mikey McAulliffe for a goal prior to Jack Curtin posting back to back points. Cullen found it difficult to get their hands on the ball but a revival saw Luke Murphy finish to the net.

Still Rockchapel held the upperhand and their dominance was confirmed from a Curtin goal to rubber-stamp a place in the decider against Kiskeam or Knocknagree.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, E O'Callaghan, N O'Callaghan; P Curtin, M O'Keeffe, S Geaney; S Hickey, C Keppel; W Murphy, M McAulliffe 1-1, J O'Callaghan 0-1; N Linehan 0-3, J Curtin 1-2, J McAulliffe 2-2. Subs: L Collins, J J Stack, D Murphy, J O'Sullivan.

CULLEN: A Nolan; C Kearns; D Hickey, M O'Riordan; S Fleming, P Fleming, C Moynihan; P Cremin, A Regan 0-1; D Twomey, F Cronin 1-1, B O'Connor; G Twomey 0-1, L Murphy 1-6, W O'Keeffe. Subs: P Murphy, C O'Leary.

Referee: M J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)