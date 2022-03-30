Robert Emmets stave off fiery Croke Rovers challenge to lift Duhallow U-21 ‘A’ football title

Robert Emmets players and management celebrate a thrilling victory over Croke Rovers in the Duhallow U-21 'A' FC Final at Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW U-21 A FC FINAL

Robert Emmets 1-10

Croke Rovers 2-5

ROBERT Emmets withstood a tremendous late rally from Croke Rovers before winning a thrilling Central Sport Stores Duhallow U-21 A FC title at the splendid Banteer facility. With a big attendance in full voice, this riveting encounter went right down to the wire with the sheer determination and courage of the Newmarket and Lismire combination coming to the fore at a crucial junction.

From a contest showcasing all the passion and intensity associated with a popular competition, Emmets looked well poised to sample success for the fourth occasion on building up a decent advantage only for Croke Rovers to battle away with grit to rally brilliantly during the latter stage of both halves.

Questions were asked of Emmet’s capabilities and to their credit, they came up with the answers to collect a deserved victory. Emmet opened in bright fashion and gained a perfect boost from an opportunist goal netted by corner forward Andrew Murphy.

Crokes took a time to settle, passing up a number of opportunities though Evan Magner and Ronan Heffernan did find the target with points. Still Emmet’s were operating to a confident agenda, spurred on by Seán Murphy, Conor Sheahan, Eamon Hayes and David Cottrell.

Points from Adam Birtley and Cottrell pushed Emmet’s six ahead only for Crokes to put together a spell of renewed vigour and drive. Indeed Rovers had reason to rue missed opportunities but they were right back in the heel and threw the contest wide open, a teasing ball from Heffernan allowed Magner flick home goal to reduce the deficit 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval.

The exchanges continued to be razor keen on the restart, Emmet’s doubling their advantage to four points. Still Crokes offered commendable battling qualities, driven on by Tadhg O’Riordan, Rory King and substitute Danny Linehan.

And Crokes were right back in the hunt once more, corner forward Cormac O’Sullivan coolly rolled the ball home for a morale boosting goal to leave just a single point between the sides That put the contest in the balance and amidst the excitement, key Emmet substitutes Mikey Browne and Hugh O’Connor helped contribute to the cause.

Points by O’Connor and Padraig O’Sullivan boosted Emmets cause only for Rovers to remain in with a major shout with Linehan and O’Riordan bisecting the posts to leave the minimum between the sides.

An exciting game came to the boil during the latter stages, Emmets defended well and a Birtley pointed free gave his side an extra degree of comfort through some nervous closing minutes.

Scenes of delight greeted the full time whistle, Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch presented the Cup to Robert Emmets captain Ben Newman.

ROBERT EMMETS: B Newman; P Goggin, S Murphy, J O’Connor; C Sheahan, E Hayes 0-1, E Hourigan; D Cottrell 0-2 (0-1f), P O’Sullivan 0-1; M Lane, R Sheahan 0-1, J Sheahan 0-1; J Kenneally, A Birtley 0-2 (0-1f), A Murphy 1-0. Subs: S Murphy McAree for C Sheahan, M Browne for A Murphy, H O’Connor 0-2 for J Kenneally.

CROKE ROVERS: N Breen; D Heffernan, K Desmond, L O’Riordan; A O’Keeffe, Cillian O’Sullivan, J Harrington; D Vaughan, R Long; S Hayes, R Heffernan 0-1, B O’Sullivan; E Magner 1-2 (0-1f), T O’Riordan 0-1, Cormac O’Sullivan 1-0. Subs: D Linehan 0-1f for S Hayes, S Cronin for A O’Keeffe, C Massey for C O’Sullivan.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)