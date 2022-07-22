Ring rusty Cork will find Waterford a tough nut to crack in Camogie semi-final

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Cork v Waterford

Saturday, July 23

Croke Park, 3.15pm (live RTÉ2)

Both semi-finals are repeats of earlier group clashes, but there is no escape hatch at this juncture, with defeat heralding a conclusion to the season at the penultimate hurdle.

Cork prevailed over Waterford at Walsh Park on June 18, but it was a competitive affair, with six points separating the teams at the final whistle. That came after Waterford had recovered from the first-round defeat to Dublin on home turf, by recording excellent triumphs over Wexford and Tipperary.

The former was a particularly convincing effort, via a margin of 18 points, having lost to the Model County’s finest in the Division 2 League semi-final, a reverse that was seen as a setback given the ambition to make a quick return to the top tier of that competition.

Following up by going up to Semple Stadium and claiming the scalp of a Tipperary team that had appeared in the last four All-Ireland semi-finals and would go on to beat Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn was impressive indeed. Waterford finished the job against Clare to cement their qualification to the last six.

While Waterford had a familiar management team headed by Derek Lyons, in his second season, a decade of Paudie Murray’s stewardship had come to an end in Cork, with selector Matthew Twomey stepping into the plate this term and All-Ireland hurling-winning player and manager, Davy Fitzgerald taking the coaching duties from Kevin Murray.

They reached the Division 1 League final, but similarly to last year’s All-Ireland final, faded a little up the stretch against a Galway team that seemed to have another gear.

The Rebels cruised through the group stages of the championship until having their colours lowered by Tipp by a point, but players of the calibre of Laura Treacy and skipper Amy Lee were among the absentees on that occasion, and they are expected to return to the fold against Waterford.

Orla Cronin’s injury difficulties have caused her to step away from the squad, however, and her craft and intelligence will be missed. The unavailability at the time of writing of Ashling Thompson through suspension is equally monumental.

Waterford wowed with the pace, cohesion and inventiveness of their attack in the first half of the quarter-final against Limerick, assuring an end of four successive defeats at this hurdle with a big win.

Niamh Rockett scored two goals and Beth Carton the other, while Lorraine Bray pulled the strings out the field. Abby Flynn relished the big stage and Iona Heffernan was a solid presence at full-back.

While a number of panellists have become more regular performers, such as Clíona Healy and Izzy O’Regan, there are plenty of established operators with All-Ireland medals rattling in their gear bags such as Katrina Mackey, Amy O’Connor, Treacy and the returning Hannah Looney, while Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy’s athleticism and score-taking from distance is noteworthy. Former Down start Sorcha McCartan has been a major addition too, though she missed much of the campaign through injury.

Cork will be favourites but have not played for three weeks, while Waterford have a quick turnaround from their most recent outing. Time will tell whether one route or the other is more beneficial though certainly, the Leesiders will have appreciated the breathing space to allow various knocks to heal. Either way, this is one to be highly anticipated.

CORK: A Lee (capt), M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy, K O’Mahony, H Looney, K Mackey, F Keating, C Healy, A O’Connor, C Sigerson, S McCartan. Subs: Lynch, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan, O McAllen, K Wall, E Flanagan, M Ring, O Cahalane, I O’Regan, A Hurly, A O’Neill, A Smith, A Egan, H O’Leary

WATERFORD: B O’Regan, K Corbett-Barry, I Heffernan, M Power, O Hickey, C Carroll, A Landers, L Bray (capt), C Griffin, A Flynn, B Carton, M O’Brien, R Walsh, R Kirwan, N Rockett. Subs: M Foran, S Lacey, T Power, C O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan, A Hartley, H Flynn, E Curran, A Gallagher, A Mackintosh, C Farrelly, V O’Brien