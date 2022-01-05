Ricken: ‘The value of playing matches can’t be underestimated’

Keith Ricken will take charge of Cork’s senior footballers for the first time Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2022 McGrath Cup in Hennessey Memorial Park, Miltown Malbay.

The man charged with bringing the good times back to Cork football will take his side all the way to West Clare looking to get his tenure off the ground in the most positive way possible of lights, despite all the challenges that face a manager trying to put and keep a team together in the current Covid world.

Ricken was announced as successor to Ronan McCarthy at the back end of the 2021 season and after a few behind closed doors challenge games in recent weeks the St Vincent’s man will now look to begin the hard work of turning around the fortunes of a side that seem to have stagnated in recent times.

Ricken spoke to The Corkman earlier this week about what he hopes to achieve in his challenging new role and what he wants from those fortunate enough to get the nod.

“We have played three of four challenge matches there recently and we learned things and now heading into the McGrath Cup we will hope to learn something there too.

“You must try to learn from all games and for us starting off with Clare in the McGrath Cup we will hope to pick up a few things, but more importantly than any of that is that we get lads into the jersey. Because that is what fellas want to do. They want to play games, be part of something bigger than themselves.

“I want to bring in lads who will set goals and targets and try to achieve those individually and collectively.

"The value of playing matches can’t be underestimated. If you want to talk about trophies, trophies don’t interest me at all.

"I have never been that kind of person. I will always try to do stuff right, do it properly and hopefully the by-product of that is that you might win, and if you do win that is great.

“My job, and the job of the players is to do what you said you would do. Achieve the goals that you set yourself over a season, in a match, in a training session.

"The McGrath Cup affords players the chance to put their hand up and say I played for Cork – and when I did play for Cork I did my best, I enjoyed it, I couldn’t do any more. That to me is success.

“What I don’t want is to come away from any game, be it championship, league, McGrath Cup, feeling that fellas didn’t give it their all. That to me is failure.

"When you go out on the field you are not playing for Keith Ricken, you’re hardly playing for Cork really.

"What you are really doing is representing your club, you’re representing your community, your family, your friends.

"You are representing all the people that gave time into you as an individual both as a sporting individual and as a non-sport related individual – you represent those people every time you put on the jersey.

"Those people are the ones that should be proud because they can see this guy representing all their work. Now that is success to me.”

While Ricken is delighted to be getting the opportunity to kick off his reign competitively a long trip to West Clare wouldn’t be the first place he would have picked – particularly in the current situation.

“We have been back really since the middle of December and we have had a few sessions and a few games with the various colleges around. It really is still very early days yet though.

“There are so many variables right now. We have a lot of guys where Covid has had a big effect, like with everyone else in society.

"We have to be mindful and very careful with the Covid situation. If someone is a close contact or anything like that then they don’t come in for training and they follow the public health advice.

“We also still have a number of lads that haven’t come back yet as they were still involved up to recently or still are, like the St Finbarr’s lads, Newmarket lads and those with Boherbue.

"All those have had a long championship and some are just coming into the setup now and of course the Barr’s lads still have to concentrate on their club – add all that to a couple of injuries coming from last season as well as a few new small injury things that you will get all the time – so as of now – we have about 30 lads to pick from on Thursday night.

“Add all that to the fact that Miltown Malbay is a hard venue for us. A Thursday night, at 7 o’clock – logistically it is difficult and the fact that we have a lot of young lads just starting out in life and work and we are asking them to drive up there – it’s a big ask.

“We also have loads of lads playing Sigerson this year so there is no doubt that we have challenges but sure look that is all part of it – all I can tell you at this stage now is that we have a lot of very, very enthusiastic, very genuine and very committed bunch of young fellows that are training hard.

“We don’t have a panel picked yet, but we will pick that sometime in mid-January after we get a look at them playing Sigerson and get a look at them playing McGrath Cup, but people need to remember that even when we do pick a panel that panel will be fluid with injuries, the pandemic and all these external things likely to take a toll but right now I have to say that I am looking forward to it. It is a great honour to be involved with this bunch and to be involved with Cork football.”

New management usually brings with it new players and with Ricken’s experience with the Under 20s recently it would be safe to assume Cork may well see more new young talent coming through than in other years.

“We have a number of young lads now that have come through the 20s or the minors last year but equally we have guys that have come through nothing with Cork, they have just done very well with their clubs or their colleges over the last 12 months and we are going to give those guys a look as well.

"If a guy has done well in the club championships or leagues then they have put their hands up and they deserve an opportunity as well.

“It is a great honour to play for Cork but not just for the player but also for the player’s club. It is an honour to play for your county even if it is just for one day.

"I always think that fellas love a challenge, they relish in a challenge and all that leads to fellas competing for places.

"Having competition for places is hugely important in a squad and even at this stage of the season it is important that players have something to fight for – a reason to show their best.”

Ricken has been around Cork inter-county circles for a while now and is well aware of the difficulties that the count faces – first among those is with the fans themselves on leeside.

“There has been a lot of negative talk around Cork football,” he says.

"I have been lucky that I have been at the coal face for the last number of years so I kind of never saw or experienced that at first hand. What I have seen has been very positive so far. Players that are involved have been pro-active.

"They have all been making a big effort, they are trying to get fit, get organised in their lives and as of now all I can say is I have nothing, but the utmost respect for them all. It is a great opportunity for fellas, young and older.

“I have found that people are very supportive in general. I find that anyone that is involved in football like I have been all my life will have a depth of knowledge that you really do want to tap into.

"These are the guys that you would be listening to, people who have plenty ideas on what they have done and what has worked for their teams.

“I am happy to talk to anyone who is interested in sport and hear what they think. You see sport is just about the fella that is playing on the field and not just about the managers or the coaches – it is also about those fans that just love the games.

"People that pay to go to games – they too have a real vested interest in how a team performs and how they get on so really when you get the honour of managing a team like Cork you have to accept that.

“Sport is great that way. It involves society at different levels and people with different levels of interest and it is important to remember that everyone has their own reasons to get involved.

"Some play, some just need something to do after a tough week at work or a tough week in life – some people just want to escape and follow a Cork team or a soccer team or some other team from another sport, but ultimately sport gives people that release, somewhere to show their passion – these people have a right to their views too – I will listen to anyone as long as it is in context and as long as it comes from a good place.

"If we make ‘a balls of it’ we will get an ear full of that I am sure but all I can say as of now is that people have been supportive of us and of what we are trying to achieve.”

Staying in touch with the fans is hugely important to Ricken as it reminds of him better days in his youth.

“I feel it is important that here in Cork the team and the management are tangible. In Cork, we have a history of the great players, the heroes, the likes of Jimmy Barry Murphy or Billy Morgan when I was growing up, these guys were always around.

"They were in the community. You could see them, touch them, speak to them, they weren’t a million miles away – you didn’t just see them on TV you would see them walk down town.

"I hope in Cork we never lose that. Of course, there are times when you are happier to be left alone when you’re out and about, that is welcome too sometimes but in what we do involved in the GAA you are always talking to someone about it. It must be the worst feeling in the world to go around and no one know you, no one talk to you, everyone ignores you.

"We are sociable beings. If the lockdown though us anything it was that we crave social interaction so do I mind people having a chat with me about Cork football? Not at all.”