Ricken steps back from football role

CORK Senior Football manager Keith Ricken is to step back from his role for the rest of the season and will be replaced by All-Ireland winner John Cleary, it has been announced.

‘Personal reasons’ were cited by the manager, who was only appointed last year, for his decision to take a sabbatical from the role.

The decision comes at a time that the Cork senior football team are in a stand-off with the Munster Council of the GAA over the decision by the latter body to move their Munster Championship semi-final fixture to Killarney.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is not available due to a series of Ed Sheeran concerts and the footballers want the game to go ahead in Páirc Uí Rinn as originally fixed.

Ricken succeeded Ronan McCarthy as Cork manager only last October.