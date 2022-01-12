Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ricken putting his faith in sensational Brian Hurley

The new Cork boss seems to be putting his faith in Castlehaven hero Hurley

11 January 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

11 January 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

11 January 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

11 January 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

Well, what can you say more than Cork were nine points better on the scoreboard than Waterford in the McGrath Cup on a chilly January night in Páirc Uí Rinn, but in reality the gulf in class was far more than that.

The Rebels looked comfortable from the third to the 73rd minute as they kept a resilient, but totally outclassed Waterford side at more than arm’s length bagging a credible 1-18 along the way.

Privacy