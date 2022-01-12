Ricken putting his faith in sensational Brian Hurley

Well, what can you say more than Cork were nine points better on the scoreboard than Waterford in the McGrath Cup on a chilly January night in Páirc Uí Rinn, but in reality the gulf in class was far more than that.

The Rebels looked comfortable from the third to the 73rd minute as they kept a resilient, but totally outclassed Waterford side at more than arm’s length bagging a credible 1-18 along the way.

While the gulf in class between the sides was evident throughout perhaps the more striking difference to me was the gap between a player of the quality of Brian Hurley and all his markers right from the off.

Hurley was sensational on the night. Two games from two this season and the Castlehaven man has shown himself to be getting back to something one may call his top form.

Brian Hurley is a player that Cork have struggled to see the best from, partly because of form, but mainly because of some serious injuries that have hampered his career for years.

Now it appears new manager Keith Ricken has decided to make the most of the hugely talented forward giving him the opportunity to open up on sides far behind him in the talent stakes.

1-6 was Hurley’s contribution against the Deise, but his all round play, his willingness to do all the hard work, and his ability to find space, make space and capitalise on space will have plenty Waterford defenders considering their footballing future.

Tuesday win over Waterford, added to the success against Clare four days earlier, sees Cork into the McGrath Cup Final with the showpiece game “hopefully” according to manager Ricken moved to Saturday week – most likely to be in Killarney.

“We are hoping it will go to Saturday week," Ricken told The Corkman after his side saw off Waterford on Tuesday night.

"We are very conscious of lads playing third level and one of the things we want to do is allow them to be students. That age group have had a horrific couple of years in relation to their development and their social development emotionally and physically.”

Ricken seems to be less interested in who manages and trains his players than seeing those same players getting games – a different approach to most managers around the game right now.

“This is the first time in two years the Sigerson is taking place and you need them to enjoy that. It is a lovely opportunity, you don’t want to be cutting across that.

"And telling fellas you can’t play Sigerson. We have had inter-county managers telling lads they can’t play Freshers hurling.

“They need to be with their peers to develop. That is a very important part of it. It allows lads to go to MTU tomorrow night [Wednesday] and have a crack off of each other, and the following week they have another game, and then they are back in with us again. There is another Cork inter-county team playing tomorrow night between MTU and UCC.

“For them, it is important for boys to be boys and to grow to men. You can do a lot of stuff, but you can’t speed the growth development. You have to go through this process and third level is a fantastic opportunity for them to play.

“This is high-level football they want to play. It is not like they want to go off out to a night club. And I think they are happy boys and happy men and that makes for happy players. They go hand-in-hand.

“I, like most managers think that no one can do it [train] the players better than me. We are all guilty of that, but in reality the most important thing we can do for these players is let them play. We know that you learn more from a game than you do from training so I am happy to let them play.”

Ricken is attempting to bring an inclusive culture to the county teams involving some of the underage grades in the senior side’s activities.

“On a Sunday morning, we have the senior boys, the Under 20s and the minors all around at the same time.

"The younger lads feel involved in the process and they can see the older lads – they can strive to be the older lads.

"The coaches too get a chance to chat and catch up – that is the type of culture I feel we need. We all want the same thing here and that is Cork to be successful.

"That is the main goal. I want the young lads to enjoy playing for Cork, a winning Cork, and hopefully that is the case and will be the case going into the future.”

So, after watching Cork and witnessing some of those young lads that Ricken wants to bring through what can we say about Cork heading to the Final of this early season competition.

Well, first and foremost, Cork have two wins from two and that in itself is a positive. Cork saw off both Waterford and with relative ease and brought through a number of players that may well or not have a future in the red and white – only time will tell on that front.

Ricken seems content to give young players the opportunity to play every game they can which includes games for their colleges – something that the Cork manager is very happy to accommodate.

This approach should see a multitude of players holding early season form which may bode well heading into what is likely to be a challenging National League for the Division 2 side.

Back to last Tuesday night and a host of young blood getting their chance to impress in the Blood and Bandage in front of 400 or so paying guests.

Waterford were never likely to be the biggest of challenges for this current crop of Cork players but the intensity at which Cork began the game, the pace with which they continued to press throughout and the fact that despite a raft of changes the side pressed all the way to the finish are all indications that Ricken’s reign is well and truly underway.

Hurling fans may be a little disappointed to see that young star Jack Cahalane is lining out for the County’s footballers, but as time goes on we will get an idea of where the young man’s allegiances rest.

From a North Cork stand point it was positive to see players of the quality of Mattie Taylor playing 70+ minutes with Newmarket’s Paudie Allen, Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan and Kanturk’s Colin Walsh all doing well on the night.

Ricken is knocking around with almost 60 players at present with that list sure to be knocked down in the coming weeks. There are still more than a few seasoned pros to return, but as of now the manager will surely be happy with his lot.

Cork will look to push on from here and perhaps, if the occasion arises, take on and hopefully down a Kerry side that are many people’s fancied side to clean house in 2022.

The McGrath Cup is, and never will be a competition that ignites a season however one remembers Cork losing out to Waterford in the same completion back in 2015 – a year that from that point on went downhill for Cork and ultimately saw the end of their manager Brian Cuthbert – so thankfully no banana skins this week – for that Ricken will be grateful.

Cork will need to field some more experienced players next time out if they are to win the first silverware of the year and while few care about the result of this particular competition it is definitely better to win it than to take something of a pasting from one of the sides well capable of raining on Ricken’s parade.