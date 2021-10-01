Ricken joins the race to succeed McCarthy

Cork Under 20 boss Keith Ricken is reported to have entered the race to replace Ronan McCarthy as Cork senior football manager Photo by Harry Muprhy / Sportsfile

The race to become the next manager of the Cork senior footballers has taken a new twist with the news that Under 20 boss, Keith Ricken, has allowed his name go forward for consideration by Cork GAA.

The highly-regarded Under 20 and CIT coach, was understood not to have been interested in the position at this time, but reports suggest that he has changed his mind on that.

Having led Cork to a famous All Ireland Under 20 success in 2019 – as well as leading the Rebels to victory over the Kerry Under 20s this year in Munster – the St Vincents club man has a really good handle on the young talent coming through the ranks in the county.

As, indeed, does one of his reported rivals for the job, Bobbie O’Dwyer, a former All Ireland winning Cork minor football manager (2019). O’Dwyer was pencilled in as an early front-runner, but Ricken’s decision to join the race has thrown it wid eopen,

Knocknagree’s John Fintan Daly is also in the race to succeed out-going manager Ronan McCarthy and would be an intriguing candidate in his own right.

Interviews with the interested parties are due to be held in the coming week with a sub-committee of the County Board, charged with vetting and selecting the next Cork senior football manager.

It’s chaired by County Board Chairperson, Marc Sheehan. Sheehan is joined on the sub-committee by County Board Secretary Kevin O’Donovan, Vice Chair Pat Horgan, Director of Football Conor Counihan and by Development Office Noel O’Callaghan.