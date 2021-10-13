Ricken chosen as new Cork senior football manager

Keith Ricken, who will manage the Cork senior footballers for the next two years

Keith Ricken will be the next manager of the Cork senior football team having been put forward for ratification this afternoon by the Cork County Executive.

Ricken saw off stiff competition from John Fintan Daly and Bobbie O’Dwyer, among others, to land a two-year term in charge, replacing Ronan McCarthy who stepped aside earlier this year.

St Vincent’s club man Ricken had managed the Cork Under-20 footballers in recent years, winning Munster and All-Ireland titles in 2019, while also guiding them to a provincial title earlier this year.

Ricken, who works as a GAA Officer in Munster Technological University (MTU) – previously CIT – in Cork, helped St Vincent’s win a county premier intermediate football title in 2006 and 2012. He also managed the CIT hurling team that reached, but lost, the 2011 Cork SHC final 2011.

A statement from the Cork County Board at lunchtime Tuesday confirmed that Ricken’s name is the preferred choice of the five-man selection committee.

“The County Executive will be proposing Keith Ricken (St. Vincent’s) as incoming Senior football manager on a two-year term at our next County Committee meeting. Selectors will be as follows: Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas). Coach to be announced in the near future.”